Students Participate in NCMC Annual Youth Forum

More than 100 students from high schools islandwide gathered at the Caenwood Centre Auditorium in Kingston on November 1 for the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) annual youth forum.

This year’s staging provided a platform for students to express their talents through song, dance, drama and open discussions under the theme: ‘Stand up! Speak out! Protect the Rights of Our Children’.

“The event celebrates the skills and strengths our youth bring to the table. It also serves as a crucial space for children to discuss issues that affect their lives, allowing their insights to guide future planning and advocacy initiatives,” NCMC Chair, Nicole Patrick Shaw, explained.

Highlighting the importance of children’s rights, Mrs. Patrick Shaw referenced Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that every child has the right to express their opinion in matters affecting them.

Meanwhile, Director of the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica/Jamaica Memory Bank (ACIJ/JMB), Dr. Kirt Henry, encouraged students to actively voice their concerns on issues impacting their lives.

“Use the various avenues available to you, such as newspapers, social media and debating competitions, to advocate for your rights and those of others,” he stated.

Dr. Henry underscored the power of collective action among youth, urging them to come together to effect change.

Students addressed pressing issues, such as bullying, sexual abuse, mental health, emotional abuse and abandonment, through various presentations.

Denbigh High School in Clarendon was commended for its establishment of a Mental Health Ambassador Club, initiated by student, Gabrielle Evans, to tackle mental health challenges.

The youth forum aims to educate children about their rights and responsibilities, while providing strategies to overcome obstacles to their success.

It is part of a series of events held throughout November in observance of Youth Month, which seeks to enhance the participation of young people in social, political, economic, cultural and spiritual processes.

The Month also celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of Jamaican youth, while fostering national pride and community development.

The NCMC 2024 Youth Forum was sponsored by GraceKennedy, JN Bank, the Broadcasting Commission, and the National Baking Company Foundation.