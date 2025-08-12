Students of Longville Park Receive Back-to-school Supplies

More than 90 students from the Longville Park community in Clarendon, received educational supplies and medical services at a recent back-to-school treat, organised by the Once A Man, Twice A Child Foundation.

It was held at the Longville Park Police Station, and the children were provided with books, bags, pens, pencils, crayon markers, and other essentials, as well as bounceabout rides, and other services administrated by members of the Longville Park and Hayes Police Youth Clubs.

“It was jubilant. They (children) were excited. They were happy, and this is the first of a kind in the Longville Park community,” said Founder of the Foundation, Corporal Rozanne Brown Witter, in an interview with JIS News.

She said a high point of the event was where a dressmaker from the community had school uniforms on display, and parents got them at a reduced cost.

Corporal Brown Witter lauded Spanish Town-based doctor, Dr. Suneil Morgan, and nurse Roshay Williams Burrell, for giving free medical services to the children and adults at the event.

“It was well received, and even on the day and after the day, telephone calls came, with community members giving their feedback, and for those who were not present but they heard of it, they called and asked, and we sent them packages,” she said.

“I wanted the Foundation to show them that we are reaching out to the young. We are reaching out to you and giving back. Hats off to my sponsors and my donors, because at no point in time they ever told me no. They always come through at the end. And for that, I must say thanks to my sponsors and my donors,” Corporal Brown Witter said.

Mother of four children, Sabrina Brown Simpson, said she appreciated what was done for the children, especially the gifting of the books.

“I really appreciate the effort that everybody has put out,” she told JIS News.

Retired educator, and community member, Gloria Simpson, said it was a beautiful day for the community, one which impressed her, because needs were met.

“You could see that they (children) were pleased, really pleased, and they enjoyed themselves,” Miss Simpson said.