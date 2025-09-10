Students of Jamaican Heritage at Howard University to Receive More Than US$100,000 in Scholarships

Twenty-six Howard University students of Jamaican heritage will benefit from more than US$100,000 in scholarships from the Jamaican Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN).

The award recipients will be recognised on Saturday (September 13) at JHUAN’s annual fundraiser dubbed ‘HUes of Blue’.

Scholarships valued at $4,000 each will be presented to Jamaican-born students or those of Jamaican parentage with a 3.0 or higher grade-point average and enrolled full-time at Howard University.

The support aims to bolster the trajectory of Jamaican students at the institution, granting them broader access and opportunities.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, will deliver the keynote address as well as present the scholarships.

“As an alumnus who has benefited greatly from Howard University, it is important that we look for ways to support our academic institutions and pay it forward,” said JHUAN President and Howard University Board of Trustee member, Don Christian.

“JHUAN exists to inspire our students to dream more, learn more, and become more. That is what we hope to inculcate with the help of our partners, donors and academic institutions,” he added.

Since its founding in 2018, JHUAN has awarded 115 scholarships totalling US$463,000.

Applications have increased by 75 per cent while fundraising has grown by an average of 39 per cent annually.

Now in its seventh year, HUes of Blue will also honor two distinguished Jamaicans with Impact Awards for professional achievements, exemplary leadership and community service.

They are Independent Board Director for Compass Group PLC, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, and former Chief Executive Officer of NCB Capital Markets, Christopher Williams, for transforming the Caribbean financial services sector.

JHUAN stemmed from the collaborative vision of Jamaica’s former Ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks, and Howard University’s 17th president, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, to enhance support for Jamaican students attending the institution.