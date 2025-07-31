Students Invited to Participate in Maritime Authority’s Photo Competition

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) has launched a National Photo Competition for high-school students, inviting them to explore and document Jamaica’s dynamic maritime landscape by capturing the country’s maritime story through their lenses.

The competition, which is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18, is part of a broader public education campaign by the MAJ to raise awareness about the country’s maritime industry and the many opportunities it holds for future generations.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, MAJ Director General, Bertrand Smith, highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that it aligns with the Authority’s mission to create greater awareness and appreciation for maritime affairs among Jamaicans, especially the youth.

“We believe that our young people are full of creativity and potential. Through this photo competition, we are giving them a platform to express their perspective while learning more about the crucial work that happens in the maritime industry, simply through the lens of their camera,” he said.

“It is a powerful way to inspire the next generation of maritime leaders, and I look forward to seeing their creativity come alive,” he added.

Mr. Smith noted that many young Jamaicans are unaware of the full scope of maritime careers and the industry’s contribution to the national economy.

“From ship captains and engineers to environmental officers and legal professionals, the sector offers a wide array of rewarding careers. We want young people to view the sea not just as a distant body of water but as a space of opportunity,” he contended.

Themed ‘Through Maritime Lens”, the competition encourages students to use photography to capture unique perspectives of Jamaica’s maritime industry such as a bustling port, a quiet coastline, fishermen at work, marine wildlife, or any other element tied to the maritime sector.

Students are encouraged to get creative and tell a visual story that connects with Jamaica’s maritime heritage and future.

Mr. Smith noted that the MAJ is hopeful that the competition will help to foster maritime consciousness among young Jamaicans and that it is anticipated that submissions will highlight Jamaica’s fragile marine ecosystems, including coral reefs, mangroves, and coastal wildlife, bringing much-needed attention to issues like climate change, pollution, and coastal erosion.

The competition, which opened on July 25, will run until 3:00 p.m. on September 5, 2025.

Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges comprising professionals from both the photography and maritime sectors.

Winners will receive attractive prizes and the opportunity to learn about the industry.

Their work will also be featured on the MAJ’s official social media platforms, website, and on exhibitions on World Maritime Day, which will be observed on September 25.

Selected entries may also be used in future MAJ awareness campaigns.

Participation is free, and each student is allowed to submit one photograph.

All entries must be accompanied by a brief caption explaining the photograph’s significance and how it relates to the theme.

Further details and parental consent forms may be found on the MAJ’s website at www.maritimejamaica.com.