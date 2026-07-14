Students in St. Ann Better Equipped to Make Healthier Decisions

Students at Golden Grove All-Age School in St. Ann are better equipped to make safer and healthier decisions, following an educational initiative on June 25 aimed at strengthening fire-safety awareness and preventing substance misuse.

The programme, organised by the NGD Quintessential Foundation, in partnership with the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) and the Jamaica Fire Brigade, provided students with practical information on fire prevention.

The boys and girls were also taught emergency response and safe evacuation procedures as well as the dangers associated with drug misuse.

The initiative formed part of the Foundation’s ongoing mission to improve the quality of life for vulnerable and underserved communities through mentorship, advocacy and educational development.

Director of the NGD Quintessential Foundation, Natayla Reid, said the organisation believes early intervention is key to helping young people make positive life choices.

“We don’t just want to be reactive in the students’ lives. We want to be proactive. We want to be able to nip it in the bud so that they can understand the consequences of misusing drugs,” she said.

During the session, firefighters engaged students in an interactive presentation that demonstrated ways to prevent fires, respond during emergencies, and safely evacuate buildings.

The exercise was designed to provide life-saving skills that students can apply both at school and at home, ultimately contributing to safer families and communities.

Representatives from the NCDA also led discussions on the physical, emotional and social consequences of substance misuse. Students learned how to identify harmful substances, including vaping products, and were encouraged to examine the contents of snacks and other products they consume.

Ms. Reid said she was encouraged by the level of participation shown by the students.

“They were able to tell what vaping was. They were able to tell what to look for in the snacks that they purchase, and this is where we want to be,” she noted.

She added that the educational sessions are intended to empower students with knowledge before they are exposed to risky behaviours, allowing them to make informed and responsible decisions.

As part of the collaboration, discussions were also held between the NCDA, school administrators and the Foundation regarding the implementation of the NCDA’s In-School Drug Prevention Programme, which is scheduled to begin at the institution in September 2026.

Ms. Reid said the Foundation values partnerships that strengthen community development and create meaningful opportunities for Jamaica’s youth.

“We want them to understand that they can be the next Prime Minister, the next Minister of Education, the next Minister of Health, the next Minister of Agriculture. They can be anything that they want to be, but they have to make the right decisions,” Ms. Reid outlined.

NGD Quintessential Foundation is a community-based non-profit organisation located in Farmers Heights, St. Ann.

The organisation is led by directors Natayla Reid, Gawayne Bailey and Donovan Lynch, whose initials form the abbreviation NGD.