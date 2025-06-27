Students in Grades 1-3 to Benefit from Reading Classes and New Storybooks

Beginning this September, students in grades one to three across Jamaica will benefit from enhanced reading classes and newly printed storybooks as part of a comprehensive literacy initiative.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, made the announcement during the graduation ceremony at the Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary School, on Thursday (June 26).

The Minister underscored the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing a love for reading from an early age.

“At the Ministry, we are now printing… storybooks for the children. Every child from grade one to grade three is going to have a stack of storybooks that they can read,” Senator Morris Dixon said, highlighting the importance of early literacy.

In addition to new reading materials, the Minister pointed out that “we have put internet in over 700 schools”.

This expansion of digital access is a key part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to ensure that “our children [are] using the laptops, using the devices, and having access to technology, because the world is changing,” she added.

The Minister also addressed efforts to improve educational equity, particularly in rural communities. “That’s why we’re doing this rural school bus system,” she explained, noting that many students miss school due to unaffordable transportation costs.

“No child should be out of school because their parents can’t afford it,” the Minister emphasised.

Beyond infrastructure and resources, Senator Morris Dixon challenged both students and parents to embrace a future shaped by technology and innovation.

“I tell you, a lot of the jobs that you see today, you’re not going to see in 10 years,” she noted.

“Help your children to focus on where the world is going,” the Minister urged parents.

She encouraged the students to aim higher and differentiate themselves. “Do not just tell me you want to be a nurse. Tell me how you’re going to be different than every other nurse that’s out there… specialise in cutting-edge technology,” she encouraged.

The Minister emphasised that innovation is transforming every sector, from agriculture to business, and urged students to consider how they can apply advanced technologies like aerial robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive change in Jamaica.

Highlighting the importance of ambition, Senator Morris Dixon urged students to “use your education as a ladder and never stop climbing. Dream big and make sure that you, like ‘Miss Lou’, are making history in this world”.

These initiatives, combined with the Minister’s call for innovation and ambition, underscore the Ministry’s commitment to equipping Jamaica’s youth with the tools and mindset needed to succeed in an ever-evolving world.

By improving access to quality education and fostering a culture of creativity and resilience, the Ministry aims to empower students to become leaders who will shape Jamaica’s future.