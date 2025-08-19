Students in Font Hill Receive School Supplies from Karing Hearts Foundation

Hundreds of students in the Font Hill community and surrounding areas in St. Thomas are now better prepared for the new school year, thanks to the Karing Hearts Foundation’s eighth annual Health Fair and Back-to-School treat.

Founder, Kayann Wallace, deemed the August 15 event, held in Font Hill, a success, with the students receiving school bags, books and medicals, courtesy of various stakeholders and sponsors.

She explained that she continuously sees the staging of the event as her way of keeping a promise she made to God during a health challenge her daughter faced some years ago.

“This initiative was born out of my personal experience when my daughter faced a health challenge and I had to trust God for provision. After receiving help, I made a promise to give back to the community,” the philanthropist said.

The event offered free blood pressure and sugar checks, HIV and syphilis tests as well as counselling for children and adolescents.

“Our goal is to promote health, wellness and community development. We are grateful for our stakeholders,” Ms. Wallace said, pointing to entities such as the Ministry of Justice, Teen Hub, the St. Thomas Health Department, InTown Medical Centre and others.

And the giving does not end there. In an interview with JIS News, Ms. Wallace revealed that this year’s Back-to-School treat will have a second instalment on Sunday, August 24, at the Fire Baptised Holiness Church of God in Font Hill.

With the support of the Digicel Foundation, Ms. Wallace and her team will be giving away school bags to students in Font Hill and neighbouring communities. There will also be refreshment and a guest speaker who will provide the children with vital information to keep them safe and aware.

“We are committed to supporting our communities’ youth and empowering them for a brighter future,” Ms. Wallace affirmed.

A respected member of her community who is passionate about social change, Ms. Wallace is calling on fellow Jamaicans to be more mindful in their interactions with each other.

“I just want to encourage each and every one – anybody you come in contact with, ensure that you put a smile on their face. You don’t have to have money to put a smile on one’s face, you don’t know what they are going through, and just one word can change the entire thing,” she said.