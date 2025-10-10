Students in Distress Encouraged to Seek Help

School children who might be experiencing distress and suicidal feelings are being urged to seek help, as resource persons are available to assist them.

According to National Tourism Champion, Kayda Lee McLean, a student at the St. Catherine-based Charlemont High School, responsible adults are in the communities and at schools, and “when young people reach that limit, they can go to the Guidance Counsellors”.

“They can also speak to their form teacher if they are not comfortable to speak to the Guidance Counsellor. Don’t hurt yourself,” she pleaded, while speaking at the school on October 7.

Recently, the Government expanded its suicide-prevention programmes through partnerships and training of community persons to offer interventions.

Some 531 school personnel have also been trained to detect when students are having issues, so that action can be taken to help them.

Help can be obtained by dialing the Jamaica Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline at (888) 639-5433.

On October 7, Jamaica observed the first Anti-Bullying Day, with the aim to raise awareness about the impact of bullying and calls on everyone – students, teachers, parents and community members – to take a stand for kindness, respect and safety.

“You might see a classmate, their shoes are crumpled, or their clothes are torn or not ironed, and you decide to tease them that they are poor and can’t afford another one. But you do not know what’s happening with that classmate, or if they are having a deeper issue, and when you tell them that, that might just push them to the breaking point, and they might commit suicide or something else,” Kayda Lee said.

She highlighted the negative use of social media by many persons, emphasising that “social media is there to provide encouragement, to spread positivity, and we are not supposed to use it as a platform for negativity”.

Kayda Lee also pointed out that YouTube and other platforms have useful resources for educational advancement.

She told JIS News that winning the national tourism debate title for her school “felt invigorating”.