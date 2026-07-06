Students Generate More Than $850,000 in Sales Through SDC Entrepreneurship Programme

A new wave of entrepreneurial passion and talent has emerged among Hanover’s youth, with students generating more than $850,000 in sales through the Social Development Commission (SDC) and Infiniti Co-operative Credit Union Youth Entrepreneurship Programme.

The three-month initiative culminated in an awards ceremony at S Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday (July 3), where participants were recognised for transforming business ideas into viable ventures, while developing practical skills in entrepreneurship, financial management and marketing.

A group of ninth-grade students secured the top-three spots with Rusea’s High School students Racene Small and Kathaleya Dixon, capturing first place and a $90,000 grant for their business, RK Sweet Treats, while Kendra Dinham secured second place and a $60,000 grant for her venture, Crumb & Get It.

Third place and a $30,000 grant went to Nazarih Turner of Merlene Ottey High School for The Snack Wheel.

Implemented under the SDC’s Local Economic Development Support Programme in partnership with Infiniti Co-operative Credit Union Jamaica Limited, four high schools, Rusea’s High, Knockalva Technical, Merlene Ottey and Green Island High vied for the grand prize of $90,000.

The initiative engaged 30 student entrepreneurs who collectively operated 23 businesses supported by $230,000 in seed capital across sectors, such as fashion accessories, beauty products, stationery, healthy snacks and sweet treats.

The students participated in structured training in entrepreneurship, marketing, financial management and business development, while showcasing their products through business expos staged at participating schools.

During the ceremony, SDC Executive Director, Omar Frith, praised the achievement of the students while noting the significance of economic empowerment to enable youth to reach their full potential.

He also urged the students to recognise the wider impact their initiatives could have on communities and contribute to national development.

For first-place winners Racene Small and Kathaleya Dixon, the award represented the culmination of months of hard work and dedication.

Racene said the experience strengthened her financial literacy, financial competence, marketing and customer-service skills.

For Kathaleya the accomplishment was especially meaningful because it reflected the effort invested in building the business.

“It really means a lot to me because of all the hard work and effort we put into our business… we have come a very long way,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kendra said the programme extended beyond operating a business, providing valuable lessons in financial management, organisation and discipline that will support her future endeavours.

The programme also promoted financial inclusion, with many participants opening their first bank accounts and obtaining Tax Registration Numbers (TRNs).

Regional Sales Manager at Infiniti Co-operative Credit Union, Conroy Ward, highlighted that the initiative fulfilled their goal of promoting youth empowerment. He praised the students’ remarkable eagerness throughout the programme, which he said significantly contributed to their personal and professional growth.

In addition to the top-three awards, school champion prizes were awarded to Orlando Hylton of Green Island High for Tings & Things Stationery, while Mead Johnson, Sanisha Roache and Patrina Gray of Knockalva Technical High School were recognised for Ring & Bling Fragrances. Davia Porter also received the Most Profitable Entrepreneur Award for D’s Charms.

Meanwhile, Guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer of S Hotel Jamaica, Christopher Issa, encouraged participants to maintain high standards in every aspect of their ventures.

He reminded students that successful entrepreneurship requires vision, innovation, resilience and a commitment to excellence, urging them to think big, embrace opportunities and continue pursuing their ambitions with confidence.