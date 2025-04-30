Students From 46 Schools Benefit From Mathematics Camps

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is reporting that students from 46 schools benefited from Mathematics Camps during the Easter holiday.

Fifty-six high schools are being targeted under a tactical programme being implemented by the Ministry to significantly enhance student performance in Mathematics and English Language in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Only 39 per cent of students received a passing grade for CSEC Mathematics in the May/June 2024 sitting.

Addressing Wednesday’s (April 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas-Gayle, shared that while focus is being placed on those 56 high schools, “we saw where all high schools had camps for Mathematics and English Language for our CSEC students and our City and Guilds students”.

She pointed out that the Mathematics camps explored topics such as trigonometry, matrices and vectors.

“We saw at least 47 per cent of our students who are registered for CSEC being present at our camps across all seven regions. Our schools, they provided meals on some occasions for the students. Our education officers, our teachers, our parents were there as well, giving support at the camp. We had a residential camp in Region Three where we had over 90 students present at that camp for an entire week going through Maths content, personal development, psychosocial activities,” Mrs. Thomas-Gayle said.

She added that the students have done their part, and she is confident that their success will be evident in the upcoming sitting of CSEC.

“I want at this time to wish our students who are sitting CSEC and all the exams, all the best. We’re really proud of you and the efforts that you have made in ensuring that you play your part in your education pursuit,” Mrs. Thomas-Gayle said.