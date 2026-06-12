Students Explore Emerging Technologies for Career Inspiration

Exposure to robotics, drone technology, and international technical competitions is expected to inspire a new generation of engineers and innovators.

This follows a special tour for secondary-school students on day three of the HEART/NSTA Trust’s WorldSkills Jamaica and Studica Robotics International Training Camp in St. Ann on Thursday (June 11).

The students observed competitors in action, engaged with participants from several countries, and explored emerging technologies through hands-on demonstrations.

They also took part in ‘Try a Skill’ activities, designed to introduce them to future-focused career opportunities.

Deputy Managing Director for HEART/NSTA Trust’s National Training and Programmes Division, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin, told JIS News that the engagement formed part of the agency’s wider effort to expose young people to opportunities in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She pointed out that experiences like these can help students identify potential career interests while broadening their understanding of opportunities beyond the traditional classroom setting.

Dr. McLaughlin explained that the students were given opportunities to engage directly with robotics and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology – areas that are becoming increasingly vital within the global workforce.

Meanwhile, Principal of Dunoon Park Technical High School in Kingston, Sean Aarons, underscored the importance of exposing students to emerging technologies and international best practices.

He noted that the school’s delegation to the WorldSkills Competition training camp included members of its robotics club, students interested in engineering and technology, as well as teachers and support staff.

During the visit, they observed demonstrations in aerial and mobile robotics, gaining first-hand insight into the planning, preparation, and technical skills required to compete successfully on the international stage.

Further underscoring the significance of the experience, Mr. Aarons maintained that exposure to such technologies is essential, as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and related innovations continue to transform industries worldwide.

“If we’re going into the world where everything is AI, augmented reality (AR) and automation, our students must be exposed,” he argued.

The Principal further disclosed that Dunoon Park Technical High School will introduce a Mobile Robotics Technician Programme at the start of the 2026/27 academic year in September, expanding opportunities for students to pursue training in future-focused disciplines.

He posited that interactions with participants from Asia, South America, the Caribbean, and North America will leave a lasting impression on the students, inspiring them to pursue careers in science, technology, and engineering.

The WorldSkills Jamaica and Studica Robotics International Training Camp, which ran from June 8 to 12, brought together participants from the People’s Republic of China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Barbados, South Africa, Canada, and Jamaica.

The event served as preparation for the upcoming WorldSkills Competition in China later this year.