Students Encouraged to Embrace Discipline

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has charged students to uphold discipline as a key ingredient in ensuring success in their academic and personal lives.

“You can be good at singing, good at sports, good at everything, but most importantly, you must be good at discipline. Unless you are good at discipline, you will not achieve and be your best,” he said.

Minister Chuck was addressing the fifth staging of the ‘Justice Fi All A Wi – Justice Day in School’ event at Spot Valley High School in St. James on Friday (June 20).

He highlighted the importance of discipline and hard work on his own journey from rural Clarendon to studying at Oxford University in England.

“Every single one of you can do that too. You can become a lawyer, Minister of Justice, prime minister, headmaster, doctor. Some of you could be the Greatest of All Time,” he pointed out.

“Make yourself someone that others can admire, someone that others will say, ‘I want to be like you,’ and make Jamaica better from your contribution. Discipline, dream, and be the best you can,” he urged.

Minister Chuck further encouraged students to develop a habit of reading, stating that, “leaders are readers and readers are leaders. Try to get a book and finish a book, at least one per month, preferably one per week.”

He implored them to be respectful to their teachers and resolve conflicts peacefully.

“It is okay for you to disagree… but you don’t need to fight. You can work it out. If someone should hurt you, don’t take revenge. Get involved with victim services, go to restorative justice and also child diversion,” he advised.

The ‘Justice Fi All A Wi – Justice Day in School’ is part of the Ministry’s public education and outreach programme aimed at promoting access to justice and awareness of key services such as restorative justice, victim services, and child diversion.