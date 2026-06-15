Students Encouraged to Apply for NHT’S Construction Scholarship

With the June 20 application deadline fast approaching, students pursuing construction-related disciplines are being encouraged to apply for the National Housing Trust (NHT) 2026/27 Construction Scholarship.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Assistant General Manager for Human Capital Management at the NHT, Donnetta Russell, said the scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to students, while helping to build Jamaica’s future construction workforce.

“The primary aim of the scholarship is to support the provision of skills and competencies in the area of construction. It offers the opportunity for students to receive financial aid, while we are also driving innovation in the sector and promoting future talent,” Ms. Russell said.

The programme provides up to $1 million annually per student and covers tuition and, in some cases, accommodation expenses.

It is open to students enrolled in accredited local institutions pursuing studies in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning, Quantity Surveying, and other related construction disciplines.

Ms. Russell further noted that the initiative targets students who demonstrate both academic potential and financial need, while contributing to the development of a strong pipeline of skilled professionals for the construction sector.

Describing the scholarship as a prestigious opportunity that recognises academic excellence and leadership potential, she urged eligible students who have not yet applied to do so before the closing date.

“One of the challenges students face is balancing their studies with financial concerns. This scholarship allows them to focus on their academics, knowing their tuition is taken care of,” she said.

Ms. Russell noted that applicants must be Jamaican citizens, maintain at least a B average or grade point average (GPA) of 2.7, demonstrate financial need, and participate in extracurricular or community activities.

Applicants are also required to submit supporting documents, including a valid identification card, acceptance letter, official transcript or status report, CSEC or CAPE results (where applicable), proof of extracurricular involvement, and a student account statement.

Application forms are available on the NHT’s website and must be submitted, along with all supporting documents, via email to nhtscholarship@nht.gov.jm on or before June 20.