Students Benefit From USF’s Inaugural Influencer Creative Workshop

Students looking to become content creators and influencers were equipped with the knowledge and skills to build their brand and succeed in the digital space at the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) inaugural Influencer Creative Workshop.

The event, held on Friday (Oct. 3) at St. Hilda’s High School in St. Ann, brought together established social media influencers and industry experts with scores of young creatives to explore how digital platforms can be used for positive impact, brand growth, and community engagement.

It was part of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT Week activity from September 29 to October 3.

The interactive session included discussions, live snippets on Instagram and TikTok, and full streaming on the USF’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Among areas covered were content creation, animation, videography, influencing, and brand building.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the USF, Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that the workshop was in keeping with the organisation’s mission to bridge the digital divide and foster digital inclusion in Jamaica.

He noted that the session, which had participation from about 14 schools, including USF information communication technology (ICT) club members, marked a concerted effort to connect young people with experienced and successful content creators.

Presenters offered practical tips on what to expect in the industry, how to publish materials effectively, and strategies for building a positive, sustainable online presence.

Mr. McFarlane emphasised the value of practical mentorship, noting that social media influencers and established content creators are sharing their journeys, including how they turned talent into sustainable livelihoods.

“This is not just theory. Young people can see a viable path to creating content … supported by free community Wi-Fi provided by USF,” he noted.

The goal, Mr. McFarlane said, was for students to leave with a clear understanding that content creation is a legitimate emerging industry that thrives on creativity, discipline, and strategic use of digital tools.

He noted that a key feature of the event was the live streaming made possible by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), noting that the broadcast extended beyond Jamaica’s borders, reaching audiences in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

“The reach demonstrates that our digital initiatives are not confined to one parish or island. By leveraging technology and collaboration, we bring opportunities to communities far and wide,” he pointed out.

Mr. McFarlane affirmed the commitment to extending the workshop model to additional schools and regions, integrating more ICT clubs, and sustaining partnerships with the CTU, JIS, and the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), which provided transportation for the event.

“The aim is to nurture a generation of creative, tech-savvy youth, who can contribute to Jamaica and the region’s evolving digital landscape,” he added.