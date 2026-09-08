Students at Lawrence Tavern Primary Excited to Resume Classes

Excitement filled the air at Lawrence Tavern Primary School in St. Andrew, on Monday (September 7), as students returned to the classroom for the start of the new school term.

Speaking with JIS News, grade-four teacher Sashoni Smith-Harris said the students appeared eager to resume classes and reconnect with their teachers and friends.

“This morning I noticed that the students were really ready to be back at school. They were enthused. They came with excitement to see their friends, their teachers, and they expressed it based on how they communicated,” she said.

As the academic year gets under way, Mrs. Smith-Harris said her priority is to assess the students’ current levels and provide the necessary support to help them progress.

She said she will focus on strengthening their literacy and numeracy skills, while ensuring that each child is given the opportunity to reach his or her fullest potential.

“So, for the new school year with these set of students, the first thing I will ensure that I do is to look at their progress, look at what they come to me with, so that I can enhance and support them in whatever area I can,” she said.

“I also want to ensure that their literacy and numeracy level will improve as the year progresses. And I also want to ensure that each student achieves at their best and to their fullest potential,” she added.

For parents, the start of the new school year also brings a renewed sense of anticipation as they watch their children advance through the education system.

Parent Trevesha Bourne said she is particularly excited about the progress of her daughter, who is now in grade five and preparing to enter grade six and sit the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam, while her son has advanced to grade three.

“To be honest, for back to school for this year… I’m feeling very excited right now because… my daughter is basically in grade 5, looking forward to going into grade 6; nothing but the best, and… for her to embrace PEP and all of that… . I feel so overwhelmed,” she tells JIS News.

“My son is in grade three right now and he’s doing exceptionally well from grade two… . Hoping nothing but the best for grade three… . I’m very excited and I know that other parents are very excited too… . We’re looking for the best for this year for all our children,” she added.

Another parent, Sidric Vickers, said he is optimistic about his child’s experience in the new school year, particularly after meeting the teacher and seeing her interactive approach to learning.

“I am very happy and optimistic about the first day of school for my child. I have met my child’s teacher, Miss Bailey, who seems to be a very vibrant, interactive teacher, which is what we need in the school system now, moving away from the teachers who are far away from technology,” he said.

He noted that the use of technology in the classroom is important, given the changing demands of the modern world.

“She seems to be somebody who will use technology because that’s where the world is going now – use technology in day-to-day classes, very interactive with the kids, have them excited about learning new stuff each and every day… . I’m very optimistic and I wish each and every child, teacher, parent best of luck for this school year,” Mr. Vickers told JIS News.

He is also encouraging parents to take an active role in their children’s education, noting that academic success requires collaboration between the home and school.

“I encourage all the parents to support their kids, both financially, emotionally, psychologically – just support your child in their journey through school. This is not a one-man thing. The teacher alone cannot do it,” he said.

Mr. Vickers urged parents to remain engaged with what is happening in the classroom, including monitoring assignments and communicating regularly with their children.

“It’s a collaborative effort to be active in class with them, find out what is happening at school, have a discussion with them after school, find out anything that is affecting them,” he said.

For first-time parent at the school Moesha Genus, the start of the academic journey brought mixed emotions, including nervousness and reassurance.

Ms. Genus said preparations for the new school year went smoothly and encouraged parents to provide guidance and protection for their children, while reinforcing positive behaviour.

“Ensure you keep praying… . Pray for guidance and protection and ensure that the kids… you talk to them and let them know the key things of being a good student and not being a bully,” she said.