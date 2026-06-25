Students at Broughton Primary Reap Success in PEP Examination

For Omoria Heaven and Ryu Robinson, success in the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations is the culmination of years of hard work, family support and determination.

The top-performing girl and boy at Broughton Primary School in Westmoreland have both earned places at the Manning’s School in the parish, achieving a milestone that their parents say reflects not only academic effort, but the importance of guidance, encouragement and perseverance.

The school recorded encouraging results, with 28 of its 38 PEP candidates being placed on Pathway One, seven on Pathway Two and three on Pathway Three.

Young Omoria, who described her placement as both exciting and meaningful, said attending Manning’s School carries special significance because of her family’s connection to the institution.

“I feel excited and shocked that I actually got to pass for this school, because it is [a part of] my mother’s legacy and a traditional high school in Westmoreland,” she said.

The student credited her success to the support of her parents, grandmother and teachers, who helped her prepare for the examinations.

“My mother, my father and my grandmother helped me to do all the work I could do,” she shared.

Her father, Omordo Heaven, told JIS News he is proud of his daughter’s achievement and the determination she displayed throughout her academic journey.

Mr. Heaven encouraged his daughter to remain focused as she transitions to high school.

“I encourage her to stay positive and choose her friends carefully. As she progresses, I ask her to put God in front in anything she does,” he added.

Meanwhile, young Ryu said consistent studying and support from home helped him secure a place at his first-choice school.

“I feel good that I got my first choice, although it took a lot of work and studying,” he said.

Ryu outlined that he regularly practised using PEP past papers with assistance from his mother, who is a teacher.

Looking ahead, he hopes to join the art club at Manning’s School and eventually pursue a career in engineering.

His father, Ryan Robinson, described the placement as a proud moment for the family.

“This is just another stepping stone on his journey to academic success,” he said.

Mr. Robinson also encouraged parents to play an active role in their children’s education.

“Invest in your children. Don’t just take it for granted that when they go to school, they will learn all that they need to learn. It is a collaboration between yourself, the home, as well as the school,” he emphasised.

The achievements come against the backdrop of a challenging school year for Broughton Primary, which sustained significant damage during Hurricane Melissa.

Principal, Marva Davis Clarke, said students demonstrated remarkable resilience as they prepared for their examinations, while classes were being conducted beneath trees and under temporary tarpaulin-covered spaces.

“The children are really resilient. So, I’m taking no credit for their success. I’m giving the credit to the children, the parents and the supporters who came to assist us,” Mrs. Clarke said.

She also expressed gratitude to stakeholders who supported the school’s recovery efforts, enabling students to continue their preparation for the examinations despite difficult circumstances.