Students and Staff Return to Transformed Roehampton Basic School

Students and staff at Roehampton Basic School in St. James returned to a transformed learning environment following an improvement project led by Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall.

The project entailed roofing works, beautification of the grounds, deep cleaning of classrooms and other facilities, painting of interior and exterior walls, and provision of furniture, kitchen equipment and outdoor seating.

It included the mobilisation of hotel staff and construction partners, such as China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

The hotel donated 70 gallons of paint, 40 student desks, as well as an industrial stove, deep freezer and cookware to improve the school’s canteen operations.

“There was no doubt in our mind that we needed to come and help the school get ready for the opening of school,” said General Manager at Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jaap van Dam.

He was speaking at the official handover of the renovation project at the school on Monday (Sept. 7), where educational items and gifts were presented to the students.

Human Resource Director, Betty Ann Brown, told JIS News that the initiative was also undertaken as part of Hyatt’s global service activities in September.

She noted that the school has been proactive in its own recovery following damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, and commended the administration’s dedication to the welfare of the students.

Principal of Roehampton Basic School, Marilyn Belnavis, expressed gratitude to Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara and their partners for the work done.

She noted that the improvements have provided a safer, more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment for students and staff.

“At this handover ceremony, we are reminded that when people come together, work hard with one purpose, great things can happen,” she said.