Student Receives Scholarship from Pollyanna Project to Pursue Nursing Career

Former student of St. Jago High School in St. Catherine, Kessandra James, has received a nursing scholarship valued at $1 million from the diaspora group Pollyanna Project, for a four-year programme at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica.

Handover of the scholarship was done at the Brother-in-Law Rotisserie in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, on July 30.

Miss James expressed thanks for the scholarship, noting that she is pleased that her childhood dream of becoming a nurse is being realised.

“Being selected for this scholarship, I hope to evangelise my love of helping others,” she said.

For her part, community member and Justice of the Peace (JP), Audrey Maragh, encouraged the student to always believe in change for the better and to pursue her career with dedication.

“It is people like you we are depending on to take this Jamaica land we love into a brighter future. Pollyanna, heartfelt thanks and gratitude to you for the sterling contribution to education,” she said.

Executive Director of Pollyanna Project, Donna Moore-Stewart, told the gathering that the group has been supporting the student from her time in high school, and “when she called and said she was going to UTech, and she needed help, I did not hesitate. I knew at the first moment that we were going to help”.

Meanwhile, LASCO/NAJ Nurse of the Year 2023, Shantal Remekie, said she is anticipating the moment to welcome Miss James into the healthcare family.

“Nursing is a beautiful profession,” she said, while lauding the Pollyanna Project for giving “back in a way that is most needed, and most importantly, without the thought of receiving.”

The Pollyanna Project is a charitable organisation, founded by Donna Moore-Stewart, that provides educational supplies and support to children in need, particularly in Jamaica.