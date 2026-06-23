Strong PEP Performances at Falmouth Primary, Hague Primary and Infant

Students and teachers at Falmouth Primary and Hague Primary and Infant School in Trelawny are celebrating strong performances in the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) with several students earning placements at some of the island’s top secondary institutions.

These include York Castle High School in St. Ann; Westwood High, William Knibb Memorial, Holland and Muschett in Trelawny; Herbert Morrison Technical and Cornwall College in St. James; and Munro College and Hampton School in St. Elizabeth.

Principal of Falmouth Primary, Kirk Spencer, told JIS News that 65.4 per cent of students were placed on Pathway One, indicating that the majority are well prepared to transition into grade seven.

He noted the improved performance of the students since grade four, with Mathematics proficiency moving from 20 per cent to 61.4 per cent in grade six.

“We have been seeing a general uptick in their performance in the trend data, and it has been trending towards better numbers, better passes, and students being happier,” he said.

Mr. Spencer credited the gains to the dedication of teachers, parents and other stakeholders who worked to keep students engaged, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which caused damage to classrooms.

The Principal added that the school will continue strengthening critical-thinking skills across all grade levels while maintaining a culture that rewards hard work and perseverance.

Dejhanae Williams, who secured placement at Westwood High School, told JIS News that she was “very happy and a little bit shocked”.

“It was a happy kind of disbelief,” she said, noting that there were times she struggled but remained determined to do her best.

Jayden Steele, who will be attending York Castle High School, said he was grateful for his success and for surviving the challenges brought by Hurricane Melissa, which severely impacted his home.

Despite the setback, the assistance from his teachers and sister helped him to earn a place in his first-choice school.

“I just want to tell them, thanks a lot for all that they’ve taught me and how much they’ve motivated me. I don’t know what I would do without them,” he shared.

Kyle Clarke and Taijaun Wolfe, who secured their spots at Cornwall College, noted the intense preparations, including completing past papers.

Over at Hague Primary and Infant School, Principal Dameian Elvin, told JIS News that the results reflected the commitment of students, teachers and parents, noting the severe damage from Hurricane Melissa, which delayed the resumption of classes.

He highlighted the role of a PEP camp organised by the school and credited parents for ensuring students attended classes and remained focused on their preparations.

“The children really stood out and performed creditably. I must say, because having gone through the storm, or the interruption by the storm, they really came through for us, and we are happy.” Mr. Elvin said.

Student, Olivia Voluse, who earned placement at Montego Bay High, told JIS News that the exam was “manageable”.

She said that she placed a lot of focus her studies “going straight to my books” after doing her chores.

“My father bought some PEP practice books from the bookstore, and from there I started using those to prepare,” she added.

Classmate, Michaela Palmer, told JIS News that she ran to her father after hearing that she was placed at Hampton High.

“When I first heard that I was going to Hampton, I was very excited, and I ran straight into my father’s arms because he has helped me so much throughout my school journey,” she said.

Michaela told JIS News that keeping her goal in mind helped her remain focused throughout her PEP preparations.

“All I thought about was where I wanted to go, why I wanted to go, and then I continued persevering towards my goals,” she said.