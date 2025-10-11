Streetlights Brighten Communities in Guy’s Hill

Twenty-seven streetlights have been installed in several communities in Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine, providing a greater sense of safety and security for residents.

The beneficiary communities are Meuse, Ragsville, Waterford, Bonnett, Burksville, Lime Hall, and Cheesefield.

The lights were installed as part of a drive by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to improve the national network of streetlights across the island over the next two years.

A total of 22,800 streetlights will be mounted, with each of the 228 municipal divisions receiving 50 lights per year.

“We have been working steadily with the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company, and almost every day I am signing off on requests from various communities for streetlights,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, told JIS News.

“The good thing about it is that the requests are not just made and signed off on, but they (streetlights) are being installed,” he noted.

Minister McKenzie said that the residents have a responsibility to ensure that the lights are protected, noting that the JPS has put strategies in place to prevent theft.

Llewellyn Francis, a small business owner from Bonnett, which is one of the beneficiary communities, told JIS News that he now feels more comfortable when going home at night after closing his business.

“You can clearly see what is happening around you; it feels much safer,” he said.

“The community is very happy, and with these new lights, we definitely have to encourage each other to watch over them, to ensure that we, the youth, are protecting the lights,” Mr. Francis said.

Danette Lewis agreed, telling JIS News that the provision of the lights has eliminated the dark spots, enhancing the overall aesthetics and sense of security in her neighbourhood.

Councillor for the Guy’s Hill Division, Joseph Johnson, whose advocacy was instrumental in having the lights installed, expressed pleasure, noting that persons are more comfortable travelling to and from their communities at night.

He said that residents must now “make it their point of duty” to protect the lights, noting that the hope is to have more installed over time.

Requests for streetlights can be made to the Ministry by community persons and Members of Parliament.