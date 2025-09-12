Street in Morant Bay to Be Renamed in Honour of Toni-ann Singh

A Resolution has been moved by the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation to rename St. Georges Street in Morant Bay to Toni-Ann Singh Street, in honour of the former Miss World, who hails from the parish.

During the monthly meeting of the Corporation on September 11, Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Louis Chin, who moved the motion for the Resolution, hailed Ms. Singh’s representation of the parish on the global stage.

In 2019, the Bath native became the fourth Jamaican woman to win the Miss World title. She then made history by becoming the longest-reigning Miss World in the history of the pageant.

“Ms. Singh is a proud daughter of the parish of St. Thomas,” said Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Kemeala Esson.

A widely known landmark for St. Georges Street is the Jamaica National (JN) Bank, Morant Bay.

The Resolution will now be sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to be gazetted.