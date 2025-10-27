Storm Surge Projected for Bluefields in Westmoreland

Residents in Bluefields and surrounding areas in Westmoreland are being warned to anticipate life-threatening storm surges with the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Storm surges will involve the rising of the sea as a result of wind and atmospheric pressure changes, associated with Hurricane Melissa, which is expected to impact the island shortly.

Principal Director of the Meteorological Services Branch in the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Evan Thompson, said this can pose a threat to persons on the south coast.

“For Bluefields, yes [a storm surge] is quite likely… on the south coast, anywhere on the right side mainly of the [hurricane] centre, and it depends on where the centre is. Even if we see the system moving off the west coast, just for example, if the centre moves off the west coast, where we’re not impacted directly, the storm surge will still affect south coastal areas of Westmoreland, so they would still need to look out for it,” he said.

Mr. Thompson was speaking at a Press Briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), located at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) Headquarters on Haining Road in Kingston, on October 27.

He likened the weather event to the experience of Hurricane Michelle.

“Hurricane Michelle might have been in about 2007 or something like that. But even that would be a marker for what you can expect. Even when Wilma developed too, it was also one of those big producers of rainfall and storm surge on the southwestern coastline. So, if you’re in Westmorland, there are many hazards that you need to be prepared for, and maybe now is your last chance to get that preparation done,” Mr. Thompson said.

Large and destructive waves can also be anticipated along the south coast of Jamaica tonight and on Tuesday (October 28), peaking at nine to 13 feet above ground, near where Melissa could make landfall. For access to shelters and emergency hotlines, persons can click here.