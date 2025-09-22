Jamaica’s tourism sector continues its upward trajectory with stopover arrivals up 4.1 per cent at the end of August, compared to the same period in 2024.

Earnings are also showing a 5.6 per cent increase over last year.

“It means that our visitors are staying longer and spending more in the destination, and that augurs well for Jamaica’s future,” said Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Donovan White.

He was addressing the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Monday (September 22).

Mr. White noted that the positive result is a direct outcome of strong collaboration across Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“We continue to work closely with our airline partners, hoteliers, and industry stakeholders to ensure that Jamaica remains top of mind for travelers worldwide,” he said.

He noted that Jamaica’s resilience in the global tourism market reflects the country’s ability to recover from the challenges of the pandemic and to consistently attract new and returning visitors.

“We were not only able to recover, but we were able to grow beyond where we were prior to COVID,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. White hailed the collaboration among various stakeholders in protecting the country’s reputation and sustaining visitor confidence to minimise any fallout from the level three travel advisory issued by the United States (US) in 2024. The advisory was revised to level two in May 2025.

“We were able to stand together as a tourism industry and as a country to ensure that our partners understood the context of the advisory and the realities on the ground in Jamaica,” he stated.

“We continue to partner with the JHTA (Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association) and our hotel partners to navigate these moments and to ensure that the industry remains strong,” he added.

Mr. White said the experience has further strengthened the industry’s preparedness for future challenges.

“What we have learned is that transparency, responsiveness, and collective action are critical to maintaining confidence in the Jamaica brand,” he noted.

JAPEX 2025 is the premier trade event for Jamaica’s tourism industry, bringing together local and international stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, airlift, product development, and strategies to enhance destination marketing.

The event is being held under the theme, ‘JAPEX: Ready, Set Go’.