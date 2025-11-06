STETHS Providing Potable Water to Santa Cruz Residents

Residents from Santa Cruz are now receiving clean, drinking water from the St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) well.

The access has been made possible through the provision of a generator by businessman Romeich Major, of Romeich Entertainment, to facilitate the pumping of the commodity to serve the institution and the wider community.

Since the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which has impacted power and water systems, persons have been unable to access regular supply of potable water.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, who was visiting the school on Sunday (November 2), when the generator and some relief packages arrived, commended Mr. Major for responding to the call for assistance.

“STETHS has a large well and they wanted [the generator] so that they could help the community with water. [Romeich Entertainment] came not just with the generator, but with care packages for the Santa Cruz community,” she noted.

“The country is grateful for entities like yours that have stepped up to the plate,” she said.

Santa Cruz-based businessman, Edward Hines, who facilitated the contribution of the generator, said he reached out to Mr. Major when he learned that the school wanted a generator to pump water for its use and to help the community.

“It took him two hours to reach here from Kingston. He also sent down a lot of care packages. So, we want to say really a huge thank you to Romeich,” Mr. Hines said.

Principal of STETHS, Keith Wellington, told JIS News that access to water is critical to the clean-up and recovery process.

“The cleaning-up process for every single household must include water. If you don’t have water, you can’t make the first step to take care of your hygiene and health,” the Principal said.