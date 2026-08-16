Stephen Francis Remembered for Building Athletic Greatness at Home

Legendary track and field coach, the late Stephen Francis, was today remembered for building athletic greatness at home in Jamaica and guiding Jamaican athletes to monumental success on the global stage.

“Stephen ‘Franno’ Francis helped build a culture in which Jamaican excellence could be developed at home and displayed before the world,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said in a message delivered by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams.



Mrs. Williams presented the message during a thanksgiving service celebrating the world-renowned coach, who passed away on July 4, at the age of 64.

The ceremony was held at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in St. Andrew on Saturday (August 15).

Among those in attendance were athletes trained by the legendary coach at the Maximising Velocity and Power (MVP) Track and Field Club, local and international track and field officials, members of Government, the private sector and academia.

The Prime Minister’s tribute noted that Mr. Francis’ contribution changed the course of track and field in Jamaica.



“Jamaica had always possessed extraordinary athletic ability…what Francis helped demonstrate was what could happen when that natural ability was matched by world-class coaching, structure, and preparation,” he stated.

Dr. Holness affirmed that athletes under the late coach’s guidance became Olympic and world champions, record holders, and household names.

“He challenged athletes to become more disciplined, more prepared, and more demanding of themselves. He also helped prove that a Jamaican coaching programme could consistently produce performances of the highest international standard,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that Mr. Francis’ impact reached well beyond MVP, contributing to the evolution of the Jamaican coaching profession and to a stronger national system of athlete development.

Dr. Holness added that the renowned coach, who was conferred with the Order of Jamaica in 2017, helped build a culture in which Jamaican excellence could be developed at home and displayed before the world.

In her tribute, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Hon. Olivia Grange, said Mr. Francis possessed extraordinary vision backed up by a fixity of purpose and complete confidence.

“Franno understood that talent was only the beginning. Talent had to be developed, potential had to be channelled, and dreams had to be matched by commitment. That philosophy helped to shape athletes and contributed significantly to Jamaica’s remarkable place in world athletics,” Miss Grange stated.

The Sport Minister noted that Mr. Francis had a strong belief in Jamaica and the potential of the Jamaican people.

“He proved we did not need an overseas college or camp to run 9.7 seconds,” she stated, while noting that his influence extended beyond the track and the medals he secured for Jamaica.

“The lessons he taught will be remembered long after today. The discipline he demanded will continue to guide athletes,” she added.

In his remarks, University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) President, Dr. Kevin Brown, noted that Mr. Francis was deeply woven into the story of the university, which is home to the MVP Track and Field club.

“UTech and the MVP Track Club shared a belief that Jamaican athletes could remain at home, train under Jamaican coaches and become the very best in the world. UTech provided a home for that vision. Our campus, our facilities, our students and our community became home to the ecosystem within which MVP flourished,” he stated.

Dr. Brown said Mr. Francis was a genius who saw talent where others saw limitations, studied performance relentlessly and constantly refined his methods, leading to some of the greatest Olympians and World champions.

“It is therefore no accident that UTech became known as the home of world-class athletes. Stephen Francis built that reputation one champion at a time,” the President said.

In her tribute, MVP’s first athlete Brigitte Foster Hylton, noted that Mr. Francis acted as not only her coach, but her physiotherapist, sports psychologist and many other hats, while the pair navigated resource shortages in the club’s early days.

“Franno changed the trajectory of my life. He took a young lady with ambition and potential and taught me what it really meant to become world-class,” she stated.

Renowned sprinter Asafa Powell, who was also one of MVP’s earliest athletes, also remembered the late coach fondly, noting that Mr. Francis believed in him more than he believed in himself.

“At a time when many thought that you had to leave Jamaica to become the best in the world, coach believed the opposite. He believed world champions and world record holders could be made right here at home. I had the privilege of being the athlete who helped take that vision onto the world stage,” Mr. Powell affirmed.

He noted that when he broke the 100 metres world record, it concretized Mr. Francis’ vision, as it showed the world what Jamaican expertise could produce.

“Coach proved that greatness didn’t have to be imported. It could be built right here at home. His vision reshaped Jamaican track and field and inspired a generation of athletes to believe they could stay in Jamaica and still reach the very top,” Mr. Powell added.

Stephen Francis’ incredible slate of achievements was outlined by MVP President, Bruce James, in a remembrance of the track and field coach.

They include four national junior records, 33 national senior records, four Olympic records, seven world records, five World Junior Championships medals, 37 Olympic medals and 93 World Athletics Championships medals.