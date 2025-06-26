Stem Education Deemed Vital to Jamaica’s Security Agenda

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is highlighting the critical role of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in advancing Jamaica’s national security strategy and broader development agenda.

Speaking during Wednesday’s (June 25) launch of the University of Technology (UTech) STEM Summer Camp at the institution’s Western Campus in Montego Bay, St. James, Dr. Chang highlighted how mathematical theory is already being applied in Jamaica’s national security framework.

He referenced the audit sets theory, which encompasses auditing and financial accounting frameworks used to understand criminal behaviour, offering insights into why individuals commit financial crimes and the systemic factors enabling them.

Dr. Chang also highlighted the success of Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake, as a prime example of how scientific thinking and data-driven strategies are transforming national policing – underscoring Jamaica’s shift towards intelligence-led crime fighting.

He also emphasised the urgent need to equip more young Jamaicans with STEM skills to drive innovative, data-informed change.

The Minister encouraged students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, while urging UTech to expand its engineering output to meet national development demands.

“I’d like UTech to turn out 2,000 engineers per year. That’s what countries like Singapore have done. With a population not much larger than Jamaica’s, they trained 10,000 engineers and now boast a per capita income of US$80,000.

Dr. Chang, who is also Member of parliament for St. James North Western, announced that, through his constituency scholarship fund, he is fully covering tuition costs for students pursuing studies in mathematics.

“We need more people doing mathematics. That’s how we transform our society –through analytical, data-driven operations in all areas, including government and policing,” he emphasised.

The Minister added that Jamaica’s compact size presents unique opportunities for agile innovation and accelerated STEM advancement.

“We’re the third largest English-speaking country in the Western Hemisphere. With our talent and intellectual capacity, we can create a strong, creative community and lay the foundation for prosperity,” Dr. Chang pointed out.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to supporting UTech’s STEM initiatives and commended the University for empowering young Jamaicans to spearhead the nation’s scientific and technological progress.

“We must provide the ecosystem for scientific growth and innovation. That’s how we ensure a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Jamaica,” Dr. Chang declared.