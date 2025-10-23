Stay Updated on Bulletins and Follow Instructions

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has appealed to citizens to stay up to date on the bulletins issued by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and to heed the instructions given.

Mr. McKenzie, who is Deputy Chair of the National Disaster Risk Management Council, was virtually addressing a special press briefing on preparations for Tropical Storm Melissa at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on Wednesday (October 22).

A tropical storm watch has been in place for Jamaica since Tuesday (October 21), and the Meteorological Service has advised that on its current track, the system could bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough seas to the island as early as Thursday (October 23), continuing into the weekend.

The Local Government Minister said Government has fast-tracked the necessary arrangements to respond to the system, including ensuring that all the requisite items needed for shelters are in place.

He said it is important that persons evacuate when advised, issuing a special appeal to the residents of Port Royal.

“If we are impacted by this event, it is going to be important that the community of Port Royal… when we provide the requisite transportation for them to be relocated to shelters, that they comply. I will be speaking with Member of Parliament (for Kingston East and Port Royal), Phillip Paulwell, because it is an area that is of grave concern to us, because we have not been getting the kind of cooperation that is required from the residents in Port Royal whenever there is an event,” he stated.

He further urged persons to take only the necessary items to the shelters.

“This would be your medication and, you know, some essentials,” he said.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., similarly encouraged citizens to practise personal responsibility as the nation prepares for Tropical Storm Melissa.

“If you are in flood-prone areas, if you’re in a space that we learn will be impacted by Melissa, I’m asking you to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, protect your space and protect your documents,” he urged.

He also emphasised the importance of keeping up to date with bulletins and information on the system.

“I ask that you stay in tune to your radios, TV… try to get the requisite information from all of the authorised and relevant spaces like the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, so you know, if needed, where you can go for support and what you should do to help and to contribute to this national effort,” the Minister said.

He further urged citizens to look out for their neighbours, especially those who may be old or vulnerable.

“It is the time for us to make sure that we are looking around our communities to identify those older persons that might need support, those persons with disabilities that might need a hand [and] younger persons who might be alone. This is the time to check in and to make sure that we are united in our effort to prepare for what can come,” Mr. Charles Jr. encouraged.