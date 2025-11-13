STATIN Supports National Relief Efforts with Data and Mapping Resources

As part of the national response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has been working with several organisations to support the coordination of relief efforts.

“One of the things that we provide is detailed maps of Jamaica, disaggregated at what we call the enumeration district (ED) level… these are just small geographic spaces that allow for the management of data collection,” said Director General of STATIN, Leesha Delatie-Budair, during a recent interview with JIS News.

She explained that EDs can be grouped into communities, which in turn form development areas and ultimately align with Jamaica’s administrative boundaries of parishes and constituencies.

“We’ve been providing several entities, both government and non-governmental, with access to these maps,” said

Ms. Delatie-Budair, noting that the maps are provided as shapefiles for use in software such as ArcGIS and QGIS, as well as in KMZ format, which allows users to view them in Google Earth.

She pointed out that by accessing these maps, organisations can plan logistics such as supply routes and aid delivery more effectively.

“One of the entities that reached out to us wanted to bring meals to one of the most affected communities. They had been told there were 28,000 people living there, but when we provided the actual figures, it turned out there were about 2,000. That meant they could now plan more accurately and extend relief to adjoining communities. What we are providing is practical on-the-ground information, so that persons can plan their relief efforts accordingly,” said Ms. Delatie-Budair.

In addition to providing data and maps, STATIN has supported the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in carrying out initial damage assessment, following the passage of the hurricane.

“We’ve provided tablets, data collectors as well as our vehicles have gone out into the field, transporting the data collectors to ensure that we are doing that initial damage assessment as well as understanding what is happening on the ground,” said Ms. Delatie-Budair.

She noted that the tablets provided were those used for data collection in the 2022 Population and Housing Census that were not yet handed over to E-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, as part of a Memorandum of

Understanding signed by both entities and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

STATIN is the national statistics office of Jamaica. Among its main functions are to collect, compile, analyse, abstract and publish statistical information relating to the commercial, industrial, social, economic and general activities and condition of the people.