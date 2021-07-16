STATIN Reveals Industry Group With Highest Number Of Employed Persons

Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles emerged as the industry group recording the highest number of employed persons – 233,200 -in April 2021.

This is according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) Labour Force Survey for the month.

Details of the findings were outlined by Director General, Carol Coy, during the agency’s digital quarterly briefing on Thursday (July 15).

Ms. Coy said other industry groups recording significant employment numbers were: ‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’ – 192,200 persons; ‘Construction’ – 118,400 persons; ‘Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services’ – 106,900 persons; and ‘Real Estate and Other Business Services’ – 105,000 persons.

Industry groups recording increased employment for the review period were ‘Real Estate and Other Business Services’, which had 17,300 more persons, representing an increase of 19.7 per cent; and ‘Construction’, up by 7,600 additional persons.

The groups recording the largest declines in employment were ‘Accommodation and Food Services Activities’, down 25,500 persons or 18.1 per cent; and ‘Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services’, which fell by 22,100 persons or 17.1 per cent.

Ms. Coy indicated that the occupation groups with the most employed individuals were ‘Professionals, Senior Officials and Technicians’ – 217,200 persons; ‘Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers’ – 265,400 persons; ‘Skilled Agricultural and Fishery Workers’ – 185,800 persons; ‘Elementary Occupations’ – 157,400 persons; and ‘Craft and Related Workers’ – 155,100 persons.

She further pointed out that the ‘Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers’ group had the largest decrease in the number of persons employed.

“There was a decline of 10 per cent or 29,500 persons employed in this group. Females accounted for the majority of this decline. The second largest decrease was in the group ‘Elementary Occupations’, which fell by 13,700 persons or eight per cent,” she said.