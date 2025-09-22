STATIN Deepens Educational Partnerships to Advance Data Literacy in Schools

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing education through strategic partnerships with schools and ministries, with a focus on promoting statistics, mathematics, and data literacy.

Director General, Leesha Delatie-Budair, told JIS News that STATIN continues to expand its educational programmes to make statistics more accessible in the classroom and foster an appreciation for data-driven decision-making among students.

“As the National Statistics Office, our mandate extends beyond producing official statistics. We have a responsibility to engage with schools and communities so that young people can see how statistics and data impact the world around them. This supports the broader national push for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education and encourages students to develop the skills needed to thrive in a technology-driven society,” she said.

The Director General noted that STATIN has forged several partnerships with government ministries and agencies that highlight the importance of research and data in policy development and advancing educational outcomes.

These include work with the Ministry of National Security [and Peace] on the Jamaica National Crime and Victimisation Survey and the Ministry of Health and Wellness on the Reproductive Health Survey.

Ms. Delatie-Budair emphasised that these collaborations not only strengthen national capacity for data collection and analysis but also, serve as platforms to demonstrate the practical application of statistical methods to real-world challenges.

She added that STATIN’s educational initiatives are strategically aligned with Vision 2030 Jamaica, the country’s national development plan, particularly the outcomes emphasising world-class education and training.

“World-class education requires innovation, relevance, and a strong foundation in STEM. By supporting schools and building awareness of the value of data, we are helping to prepare the next generation of Jamaicans to be critical thinkers, problem solvers, and innovators,” Ms. Delatie-Budair said.