| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

State-of-the-Art Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite Opens

By: Chris Patterson, June 13, 2025
National Security
Share
State-of-the-Art Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite Opens
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (fifth left), cuts the ribbon to symbolise the official opening of the new state-of-the-art $680-million Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite, located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston, on Thursday (June 12). Others participating in the ribbon-cutting exercise are (from left) Mayor of Kingston, Andrew Swaby; Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn; Executive Director, Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, Dr. Judith Mowatt; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe; Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; Chief Technical Director, Ministry of National Security, Delroy Simpson; Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn; and Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes.
State-of-the-Art Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite Opens
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (fourth left), makes a point to Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn (fourth right), and Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes (third right), after exiting the new state-of-the-art $680-million Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston, which was officially opened on Thursday (June 12). They are joined by (from left) Chief Technical Director, Ministry of National Security, Delroy Simpson; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe; Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Marsha Henry Martin; and Mayor of Kingston, Andrew Swaby.

The Full Story

Jamaica’s capacity for accurate and timely forensic examinations has been bolstered with the opening of the new state-of-the-art Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite on Thursday (June 12).

The $680-million facility, located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston, will streamline post-mortem services, ending years of reliance on private funeral homes, which has resulted in delays.

Its establishment marks the completion of the development of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, which aims to strengthen the forensic capability of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and reduce the backlog of criminal and other cases.

A section of the autopsy room in the new state-of-the-art $680-million Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite, located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston, which was officially opened on Thursday (June 12).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in his address at the opening ceremony, said that the facility, which will be fully operational in the next few weeks, will enhance the criminal justice system and public health.

“With storage for 150 cases… the autopsy suite can handle volume. We don’t have to rely on the funeral homes that do not have the appropriate facilities for medical legal investigations,” he pointed out.

“It provides the appropriate facilities and will be able to give you a level of certitude in the quality of evidence,” he said.

“Today’s opening… is another major step in taking our criminal justice system to a new level, a level that is compatible with the state of development,” he added, noting that the Government is committed to providing a criminal justice system that can function efficiently and bring quality service to Jamaicans.

The National Security Minister said that the facility can also be used to provide training for forensic scientists in the country and the wider Caribbean to strengthen the region’s forensic services.

Key features of the Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite include four dissecting bays with surgical lighting, enabling multiple post-mortems to be conducted simultaneously; a refrigeration system with capacity to store up to 150 bodies in varying stages of decomposition; a fully equipped X-ray room, multiple forensic laboratories, and a teaching and isolation room, as well as administrative offices, a solar-powered water heating system, and a standby generator for energy resilience.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (fourth right); and Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament, Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (third left), look on as Executive Director, Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, Dr. Judith Mowatt (second left) points to the dissecting bays inside the autopsy room at the new state-of-the-art Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite. The facility, located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston, was officially opened on Thursday (June 12). Others (from left) are Deputy Commissioner of Police, Andrew Lewis; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Marsha Henry Martin; Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn; Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn; Mayor of Kingston, Andrew Swaby; and Chief Technical Director, Ministry of National Security, Delroy Simpson.

The establishment of the facility marks the beginning of the end of outsourcing medico-legal post-mortems to unregulated funeral homes; strengthening of the investigative and judicial systems by ensuring faster, more accurate forensic outcomes; reducing public expenditure for contracted funeral homes; clearing the existing backlog of autopsies by operating seven days a week; and providing training opportunities for local doctors pursuing forensic pathology, reducing the dependence on overseas experts.

The project was financed by the Government and implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

Other speakers at the function included Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament, Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby; and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Andrew Lewis.

Last Updated: June 13, 2025