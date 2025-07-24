State-of-the-Art Buff Bay Market Reopens August

When the Buff Bay market in Portland reopens to the public next month, it will be the first of its kind in Jamaica with an open-air concept and natural lighting.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, recently toured the facility, which he informed will be opened during the first week of August.

“What we are seeing here is a modern, state-of-the-art building. [It is] something that is going to be the envy of many parishes in Jamaica – a modern, open market such as this one. This is the first of its kind that we are building that provides natural lighting and everything that comes natural,” he said.

He pointed out that he was particularly pleased that the reopening would take place during the annual ‘Emancipendence’ period. The facility was chosen for renovation as part of the ‘Jamaica 50’ celebrations; however, a decision was made to rebuild the facility.

“We started it from scratch and I am pleased of the outcome,” the Minister said, noting that engagement with the vendors will continue to ensure their return to the market once it has completed.

He said that special accommodation is being made for persons who sell groceries.

“There are a couple vendors who ply their trade by selling groceries. I have now given instructions to commence, immediately, the location to facilitate those persons, and I am expecting that within the next four weeks to six weeks we would have concluded that portion of it,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He commended the Portland Municipal Corporation for their “excellent work” on the project and encouraged residents of Buff Bay and adjoining communities to make use of the new facility.

For his part, Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, said that the Corporation will be making every effort to get the vendors to use the market when reopened.

“This is a great facility and I am sure that whenever they come to this market they will say it is good to be here,” the Mayor said.