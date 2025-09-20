State Ministers Reflect Plans for Renewal-PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the cohort of State Ministers and Parliamentary Secretary who were sworn-in, on Friday (September 19), represent a “clear statement of renewal”.

Addressing the ceremony at King’s House for the 14 appointees, Dr. Holness underscored that renewal is not an event but rather a process.

“Renewal is not about discarding experience. It is about harnessing and transforming yesterday’s lessons into tomorrow’s strength. It is about distilling the wisdom that would have been gained over years, even decades, and using it to light the path for new journeymen to embark,” he explained.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister indicated his commitment to seamless succession and transition planning as the government leads Jamaica into a third consecutive term.

With more than half of the appointees being first timers to the role of State Minister, the Prime Minister said the goal of the government is to forge a living bridge between the wisdom of experience and the dynamism of youth.

“Your colleagues in Cabinet have accepted to continue, not because they seek personal accolades, but because they are committed to ensuring an orderly transition. They know, as I know, that Jamaica cannot afford disruption or drift. The major reforms we have undertaken in our economy, our education system, our national security, our housing and urban development programmes are all at critical stages. These are reforms that cannot survive political whims or administrative chaos. They need stability and continuity to reach fruition,” he reasoned.

Dr. Holness said the experienced Cabinet Members have committed themselves to using the years ahead to transfer their hard-won experience, their institutional knowledge and their discipline to the younger leaders who will come after them.

“This is the essence of succession, to secure the gains of today by preparing the leadership of tomorrow,” Dr. Holness said.