State Ministers Ready to Support Work of Ministries and Administration

Two first-time State Ministers have expressed their readiness to support the work of the Dr. Andrew Holness led administration in their respective ministries.

In an interview with JIS News on Friday (September 19), State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, said it is indeed an honour and a privilege to be appointed.

“It’s, in my view, a sacred responsibility entrusted upon me and I will fulfil it to the best of my ability,” he said.

Mr. Williams said he has had a good working relationship with the Cabinet Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., long before politics.

“We have been in law together. We have had a good relationship and so it should be smooth sailing,” he said.

He shared that the expertise he brings to the portfolio includes his experience in law and labour relations and his work as a Member of Parliament.

“As a Member of Parliament, I’ve had to do a lot of collaboration with the Ministry itself in terms of providing the services to the people of Central Kingston. So, for the past five years I’ve been in touch with the Ministry and its welfare component, the Social Security component as well and so, I look forward to serving,” he explained.

For her part, State Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Tova Hamilton, shared that tourism is not a new arena for her.

“I have worked in tourism before, so I do understand what comes with this industry. I am an attorney-at-law by profession, but prior to this, I was a Deputy Executive Director at the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), so when it comes on to the management and development of products, I am fully aware,” she said

The State Minister committed to doing her best wherever she is placed in the Ministry.

In response to how she will balance her duties as State Minister and Member of Parliament, she said that it ultimately comes down to effective leadership.

“I will just have to figure out the days I go to the constituency vis-à-vis the days I have in the Ministry. I think tourism has a bright future and I just want to be able to play my part,” Ms. Hamilton said.