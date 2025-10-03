State Minister Witter Urges Stronger Partnerships to Boost Coffee and Cocoa Sectors

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, has called for strengthened collaboration among stakeholders in the coffee and cocoa industries, emphasising that deeper partnerships are essential to unlocking growth within the sectors.

He noted that the responsibility for advancing these industries cannot rest solely with the Ministry.

Consequently, Mr. Witter urged the Jamaica Coffee Growers Association (JCGA), the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA), and farmers to intensify their collaborative efforts, working in tandem with the Ministry.

“This kind of partnership is needed for the industry to move to greater heights,” the State Minister underscored.

He was delivering the keynote address during the International Coffee and National Cocoa Day Celebrations, held on Wednesday (October 1) at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew.

Mr. Witter encouraged farmers to embrace the tools and training offered by the Agriculture Ministry, and adopt best practices in the cultivation and care of coffee and cocoa trees.

He also urged processors and exporters to maintain rigorous quality standards, and deepen investments in packaging, branding, and innovation.

Additionally, the State Minister encouraged consumers to support local agriculture by choosing Jamaican-branded coffee and cocoa products.

Mr. Witter believes that these combined efforts will illuminate the opportunities in both industries for the next generation.

“Agriculture today is no longer about [using the] cutlass and fork. It is science, technology, branding, and global trade. There is space for all you young persons to invest in the agricultural sector, and specifically in the production of coffee and cocoa,” the State Minister said.

Meanwhile, Acting General Director of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), Wayne Hunter, underscored the critical role of private-sector partnership in advancing the coffee and cocoa industries.

He further emphasised that targeted investment in value-added products is essential to unlocking the sectors’ growth.

“[Farmers] what you need to do is form an alliance, come together and start to add value to your produce,” Mr. Hunter said.

“There are coffee scrubs, and I learned last week… that the cocoa husk can be used for skincare. They say if you merge coffee and cocoa, it adds further value in the nutraceutical market,” he added.

Mr. Hunter reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to securing the long-term success of Jamaica’s coffee and cocoa industries.