State Minister Urges Full Use Of GOJEP System For Transparent Procurement

State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne, is urging procuring entities to fully utilise the Government of Jamaica Electronic Procurement (GOJEP) system to guarantee transparency and accountability in public contracts.

He was speaking during the Public Procurement Commission (PPC)-Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica (IMAJ) Public Procurement Partnership Engagement forum at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (January 29).

The GOJEP platform forms part of the Government’s drive to modernise procurement and enhance trust, efficiency, and compliance.

Mr. Mayne emphasised that the effective use of GOJEP, which provides access to tenders, bid openings and contract awards, is vital for regulatory compliance.

He noted that while procurement was once hindered by delays, reforms to the Public Procurement Act have streamlined approvals and reduced bottlenecks.

Mr. Mayne emphasised that the PPC, through its oversight and reform initiatives, has played a vital role in modernising Jamaica’s procurement system.

“The PPC is mandated to provide independent oversight of Jamaica’s public procurement system while upholding and enforcing the core principles of integrity, fairness, transparency and accountability. Since its establishment, the Commission has been safeguarding these principles, while strengthening supplier confidence in the public sector,” the State Minister affirmed.

He maintained that procurement is not merely administrative, but a driver of national development that ensures value for money, encourages innovation and safeguards public resources.

In this regard, Mr. Mayne stressed that collaboration is vital to building a resilient and efficient procurement system, especially in the construction sector.

“The construction industry, a cornerstone of Jamaica’s infrastructural and economic development, is especially influenced by procurement practices. Therefore, the integrity, efficiency and fairness of the procurement processes directly affect the quality, cost and timelines of critical projects, whether it be schools, hospitals, roads or even public housing,” the State Minister said.

He noted that as Jamaica rebuilds after Hurricane Melissa, strong partnerships with the construction and architectural sectors are vital to achieving sustainable and resilient outcomes.

Mr. Mayne stressed that the Government recognises the need to act swiftly and decisively, particularly in procurement.

He explained that this is why the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service issued Guidance Note 2/2025, covering procurement in emergencies and urgent situations.

“This guidance provides the necessary flexibility to facilitate timely and effective procurement responses where immediate action is required, while preserving the integrity of the procurement framework,” the State Minister said.

He urged all public entities to conduct emergency procurement strictly in line with the Public Procurement Act, balancing urgency with accountability and transparency.

“It must be emphasised that this flexibility is not an invitation to complacency or relaxation of sound procurement discipline. Rather, it is an opportunity to act with urgency, purpose and precision as we work to restore critical services and infrastructure for the benefit of our fellow Jamaicans, particularly those most affected,” Mr. Mayne maintained.

He assured that the Ministry and PPC remain committed to strengthening procurement, safeguarding resources, and fostering partnerships for national development.