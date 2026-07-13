State Minister Says Reform of Cannabis Industry is Deliberate and People-Friendly

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, has described Government’s reform of the cannabis industry as deliberate, people-friendly and balancing opportunity with global responsibilities.

Speaking to cultivators, investors, and government partners at the launch of the Special Cannabis Permit Road Tour at the Newell High School in St. Elizabeth, on July 10, Mr. Seiveright said that, “our reforms are taking place at an interesting moment in history. Around the world, cannabis policy is changing rapidly”.

He said that the purpose of the road tour is to introduce new permit categories to increase legitimate and stronger access to the growing multibillion-dollar US market.

Mr. Seiveright cited Canada’s move to legalise adult-use cannabis and expanding medical cannabis programmes across Europe, alongside evolving US state programmes, to illustrate a global wave of change.

Jamaica must chart its own course, the State Minister asserted, noting the Government cannot “copy and paste what others do”.

Jamaica’s approach, he argued, seeks to harmonise economic opportunity with its international obligations and protect the country’s reputation on the world stage.

Mr. Seiveright stressed that the Road Tour is about more than issuing permits. It is about education, meeting citizens where they are, and ensuring that ordinary Jamaicans – particularly traditional cultivators – understand both the opportunities and the requirements of participating in a regulated medicinal cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) will tour Jamaica, engaging directly with cultivators, answering questions, explaining the application process, and offering technical guidance to increase participation in the regulated market. “The more people understand the rules, the more people can participate successfully,” Mr. Seiveright added.

He urged cultivators, entrepreneurs, and investors to “know the law” and stay within it, reminding audiences that compliance safeguards investment, reputation, families, and Jamaica’s future cannabis industry.

He cautioned against “misinformation, disinformation, confusion” and the lure of quick riches, urging verification before handing over money, signing documents, committing land or joining any scheme. He underscored that the Government’s objective is to make the process clear rather than confusing, with regulators available to answer questions and dispel rumour.

The State Minister highlighted the broader vision of Jamaica’s cannabis sector: for success to endure, businesses must be built on credible practices – proper records, governance, quality, investment in people, branding, and customer respect.

Mr. Seiveright thanked the CLA’s leadership as well as other players, underscoring the point that no single Ministry can build the industry, and called for ongoing partnership and stakeholder engagement.

Addressing cultivators directly, Mr. Seiveright encouraged them to seize the opportunity, build reputable businesses, and contribute to an industry Jamaica can be proud of for generations.

He urged continued dialogue and encouraged anyone seeking guidance to visit the CLA’s site and reach out to the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce for assistance.