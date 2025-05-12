State Minister Says Jamaica and EU Have Shared Values and Common Goals

Jamaica and the European Union (EU) have shared a deep and multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared values and common goals since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

This was noted by State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, on May 9 at a special reception held at the EU Delegation Office in Kingston, to observe Europe Day and the 50th anniversary of the Jamaica-EU partnership.

Mr. Terrelonge said that the EU has been a steadfast partner in Jamaica’s developmental journey through frameworks such as the LOME Convention, the Cotonou Partnership Agreement and, most recently, the Samoa Agreement.

The Samoa agreement was signed on November 15, 2023, and serves as the framework for EU relations with the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

“We applaud the EU’s commitment to Jamaica’s national priorities through instruments such as the Global Gateway Investment agenda, which supports critical infrastructure and sustainable economic growth,” the State Minister said.

He noted that projects under the Global Gateway agenda, such as the transformation of Kingston Harbour into a decarbonised logistics hub, “are already bearing fruit and aligning with Jamaica’s strategic vision”.

On the topic of trade, Mr. Terrelonge emphasised the untapped potential of the CARIFORUM EU Economic Partnership Agreement, commonly referred to as the EPA.

“With a market of over 450 million consumers, the EU presents immense opportunities for Jamaica’s goods and services,” he added.

In her remarks, EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, said that the 50th anniversary is not just a time for reflection, but also for looking forward.

“We see Jamaica not only as a partner but we see it as a leader in the Caribbean region and a principled voice on the global stage,” she said.

She pointed out that the partnership between Jamaica and the EU, established half a century ago, “started with common aspirations for development, for fairness in international trade, for human dignity and for opportunity”.

“Jamaica and the European Union have stood together on the global stage from defending the values of peace, democracy and multilateralism to advocating for sustainable development and fighting against climate change,” she added.

Guests enjoyed performances by Jamaican and European artistes and viewed a mini photographic exhibition showcasing significant milestones and achievements in the EU-Jamaica partnership over the past five decades.

Europe Day, observed annually on May 9, has its origins in the desire for peace and prosperity for the people of Europe and beyond.

It commemorates the legacy of former French Foreign Minister, Robert Schuman, who on May 9, 1950, proposed a form of cooperation that would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable, thereby paving the way for establishment of the European Union.