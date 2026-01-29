State Minister Says it is Urgent to Tackle Substance Misuse in St. Ann

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee, says St. Ann continues to rank among the top-three parishes for substance misuse, underscoring the urgency of a strengthened public health response to drug and alcohol abuse within the parish.

Addressing the recent official opening of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) northeast office in Drax Hall, St. Ann, the State Minister noted that the situation extends beyond alcohol and marijuana.

She pointed to the growing presence of new psychoactive substances, including MDMA (commonly known as molly or ecstasy) and hallucinogenic mushroom, which she said has become increasingly accessible in Jamaica.

“Here in the northeast region, the statistics are high, and we have noticed that in St. Ann alone we have ranked in the top-three parishes for misuse or substance abuse, which is unfortunate, but the good thing is we are doing something about it,” Ms. Lee said.

She warned that the rapidly evolving drug landscape is presenting new challenges for public health authorities, noting that many of these substances are often disguised and marketed in sophisticated ways, making detection and prevention more difficult.

“The landscape of substance use is evolving faster than how we can evolve,” Ms. Lee explained, adding that the emergence of chemically diverse psychoactive substances has compounded efforts to identify and respond effectively to drug misuse.

She further highlighted the mental health implications associated with substance abuse, particularly among young people, noting a concerning upward trend over the past five years.

“Over the past five years, we have observed a troubling rise in mental health challenges across the population, and this reality is especially pronounced among our young, many of whom face anxiety, depression and even acute psychotic episodes, and in some cases, these episodes are triggered or worsened when they use substances, especially some of these psychoactive substances,” the State Minister said.

She stressed that the impact of substance misuse extends beyond individuals, affecting families, social stability, and national development.

“When our young people, who are our future innovators, leaders and workforce, are compromised in this way, the long-term implications for national development then become an issue,” the State Minister said.

“Substance misuse, therefore, is not simply a drug issue. It is a mental health issue, a social issue, and, ultimately, an issue that impacts the preservation of our nation,” Ms. Lee emphasised.

She underscored the need for a coordinated response that prioritises prevention, early intervention and access to reliable information, particularly for vulnerable communities and youth.

“As part of our public health strategy, we must increase accessibility to prevention programmes, empower communities with reliable information, equip families to identify early warning signs, and give young people healthier alternatives and supportive environments in which to thrive,” Ms. Lee said.

She added that prevention must be viewed as a long-term investment in Jamaica’s wellness and productivity, reiterating the Government’s commitment to reducing substance misuse, not only in St. Ann but islandwide.