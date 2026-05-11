State Minister Leads High-Level Trade and Investment Mission to UK and Ireland

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Hon. Delano Seiveright, is leading a high-level trade and investment mission to Ireland and the United Kingdom (UK) for a week.

The mission, which left the island on May 9, is aimed at expanding export opportunities, deepening commercial partnerships and advancing strategic investment discussions for Jamaica. It is being coordinated by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), alongside other agencies under the MIIC.

The delegation also comprises a strong cross-section of Jamaican private-sector companies spanning manufacturing, agro-processing, wellness, education services, legal services, technology and digital business.

Participating companies include Wisynco Group Limited, Grace Foods UK, Optimity Group, Joan Miller Organics, Hyrie Wellness, One on One Educational Services Limited and several other Jamaican firms actively seeking to expand international partnerships and market access.

During the visit, the delegation will participate in the Ireland-Latin America and Caribbean Trade Horizons Forum in Dublin, and the UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum at Lancaster House in London.

The programme also includes a series of targeted investor meetings, business engagements, site visits and networking sessions with senior Irish and British stakeholders.

As part of the itinerary, Mr. Seiveright is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several senior government officials, including Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, and the United Kingdom’s Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, Sir Chris Bryant. He will also engage leading business executives and investors.

Mr. Seiveright said the mission reflects a deliberate and highly focused public-private sector approach, aimed at generating tangible commercial outcomes for Jamaican businesses, while strengthening Jamaica’s profile as a competitive destination for investment, logistics, manufacturing, tourism-linked industries and digital services.

“This is a very targeted and content-rich mission involving JAMPRO’s overseas business development efforts, JSEZA’s (Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority) strategic investment support framework and Jamaican companies engaging directly with investors, distributors, policymakers and potential partners across Ireland and the United Kingdom,” the State Minister said.

“This mission is fundamentally about creating opportunities for Jamaican businesses, strengthening long-term commercial relationships and positioning Jamaica more strategically within an evolving global economy increasingly driven by connectivity, resilience, logistics and nearshore opportunities,” he added.

The Minister also acknowledged the continued leadership and strategic direction of portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, in advancing Jamaica’s trade, investment and international business agenda.

He noted that Jamaica continues to benefit from improving macroeconomic stability, historically low unemployment, major reductions in violent crime, strong investor confidence, and expanding logistics and infrastructure capabilities, all of which continue to strengthen the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination.