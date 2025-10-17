State Minister Hails Rural Women as Pillars of National Development

State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Kerensia Morrison, has hailed Jamaica’s rural women as pillars of national development, commending their resilience, creativity, and vital contributions to food security and community advancement.

She was speaking during the International Day of Rural Women (IDRW) 2025 Empowerment Forum and ‘FarmHers’ Market, held on Wednesday (October 15) at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston.

The event was staged under the theme ‘She Invests: Turning Challenges into Opportunities’.

Ms. Morrison commended the women for “rising above the challenges and rising above the odds,” adding that, “when women rise, communities rise, and when rural women lead, nations move forward”.

The State Minister noted that, as Member of Parliament for the rural constituency of St. Catherine North Eastern, she has witnessed first-hand the determination and strength of rural women who, despite limited resources, continue to build their families, businesses, and communities.

“Women are the strength and backbone of my constituency. I see their pain, I see their struggle, I see their passion, and I also see their achievement,” she added.

Ms. Morrison underscored that the Government continues to place women at the heart of its development agenda, ensuring they have access to meaningful opportunities for empowerment and advancement.

She highlighted that rural women are key drivers in sectors such as agriculture, craft, microenterprise, and community leadership, yet they often remain the unsung heroes of national development.

“Rural women are innovative and assume several roles, including entrepreneurs. To be on the cutting edge of technology, they embrace new technologies. They are flexible and adaptable to changing weather patterns. Many of our rural women are mothers and are to be commended for ensuring that their efforts are geared towards securing a better tomorrow for their children and other family members,” the State Minister emphasised.

Ms. Morrison also called for greater equity in access to land, financing, and technical support, noting that many rural women continue to face persistent barriers that hinder their ability to thrive.

“We are in activism for the rules to be the same for women as they are for men,” the State Minister asserted.

Ms. Morrison urged Jamaicans to actively support women in farming and entrepreneurship, emphasising that true empowerment extends beyond rhetoric and is reflected in the choices individuals make when deciding whom to support in business.

Additionally, highlighting the Ministry’s ongoing efforts through the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), Ms. Morrison stated that the Government continues to invest in women through training, grant funding, mentorship, and financial literacy programmes –initiatives designed to strengthen economic independence and advance gender equality.

“When we invest in rural women, we invest in national growth, food security, and community resilience. The participation of rural women is not optional…; it is essential for Jamaica’s sustainable development,” she said.

Ms. Morrison reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality and supporting women across all sectors of national life.

“Honouring the contributions of Jamaica’s rural women, the State Minister affirmed that “every field planted, every business started, and every dream pursued brings us closer to a stronger, more inclusive Jamaica”.