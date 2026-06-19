State Minister Encourages Diaspora Members to Mentor Jamaican Youth

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, is encouraging members of the Jamaican diaspora to use their knowledge, experiences and professional expertise to mentor and inspire the nation’s young people.

Addressing a plenary session on ‘Connecting, Engaging and Empowering the Youth Diaspora for National Development’, at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on June 16, Ms. Crawford underscored that some of the most valuable contributions that overseas Jamaicans can make do not require financial resources.

The State Minister said that mentorship, guidance and positive engagement can have a lasting impact on the lives of young people, particularly those navigating difficult circumstances.

“It’s not only about financial resources and books. You’d be surprised to know that one of the most important gifts you can give a youngster is encouragement. It’s your intellectual property that you own,” she said.

Ms. Crawford noted that young people often benefit from hearing directly from individuals who have overcome challenges and achieved success in their chosen fields.

She maintained that members of the diaspora possess a wealth of knowledge and experiences that can help to broaden the horizons of Jamaican youth and expose them to new opportunities.

The State Minister further emphasised the importance of intentionally investing in the next generation through mentorship and positive reinforcement.

“Too often we are not pouring positivity into our youngsters. We are too quick to give up on them. We have to stop seeing them as problems and start to see them as Jamaica’s future,” she said.

Ms. Crawford outlined that young people are more likely to fulfil their potential when they are supported by adults who believe in their abilities and encourage them to pursue their goals.

She noted that simple acts of encouragement can help to build confidence and resilience, while providing young people with a sense of purpose and direction.

The State Minister encouraged Jamaicans living overseas to become active participants in youth development efforts by sharing their expertise, offering guidance and serving as positive role models.