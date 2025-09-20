State Minister Commits to Constitutional Reform Process

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, was among 13 State Ministers who took the Oath of Office during a ceremony held on Friday (September 19), at King’s House.

She was sworn in as State Minister in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

With 45 years of experience as an attorney-at-law, Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert told JIS News that she brings a wealth of legal expertise to her new role.

“My experience in the legal profession will certainly assist me in adding some value,” she stated, expressing both confidence and enthusiasm about her contribution to the Ministry.

She also noted a personal connection with the current Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, highlighting a full-circle moment in her career.

“The Minister taught me many years ago at law school. So, I’m back in a position where I’m again going to learn from him in this experience as a new State Minister,” she shared.

Addressing her commitment to the constitutional reform process, the State Minister affirmed her dedication to moving the agenda forward.

“I am very anxious to do it. I think it is absolutely important. As a nation, our progress and our development depend on us doing this,” she said.

Emphasizing the importance of national consensus, she added: “Consultation, real consultation with all stakeholders, should be at its highest level. We must arrive at consensus and that means the meeting and exchanging of thoughts and ideas of all our stakeholders. That is the only way we are going to move forward.”

Balancing national responsibilities with her role as Member of Parliament remains a priority for the State Minister.

“In South Trelawny, I have family and I have good friends. They are the people who sent me there. They are and will always remain the centre of everything I do at all times,” she declared.