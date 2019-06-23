State Funeral For Edward Seaga Underway

Also present are High Commissioner of Belize to Jamaica, His Excellency Oliver Del Cid; and President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. William Warren Smith.

Mr. Seaga, who served as Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989, died at hospital in the United States on May 28. He was 89 years old.

The Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving for the life of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, is now underway at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive, in Kingston.

The service, which began at noon, is being led by Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, The Most Rev. Kenneth D. Richards. There are also officiating Ministers representing the Catholic, Methodist, Anglican and Pentecostal Districts; Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists; Jamaica Evangelical Union; United Congregation of Israelites; Islamic Council of Jamaica; Afro Christian Revival Church, among others.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen will read the first lesson, while Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, will read the second lesson. The Rt. Rev. Robert Thompson will deliver the Homily.

There will be tributes from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; former Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. P.J. Patterson; Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Hon. Keith Mitchell; and family member, Mr. Metry Seaga.

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, will deliver the Eulogy.

Several visiting officials are in attendance, including Premier of the Cayman Islands, Hon. Alden McLaughlin; Premier and Minister of Finance, Investment, Trade and National Health Insurance, Turks and Caicos Islands, Hon. Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson; former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur; Deputy Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. Patrick Faber; Minister of Planning and Development, Trinidad and Tobago, Camille Robinson-Regis; Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Bahamas, Hon. Elsworth Johnson; Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow; Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands, Hon. McKeeva Bush and Junior Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport, Hon. David Wight.

At the burial to follow at National Heroes Park, wreaths will be laid by the Most. Hon. Carla Seaga; the Governor-General; Prime Minister Holness; Dr. Phillips; visiting officials; President of the Senate, Senator Tom Tavares Finson; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles; Chief Justice, Hon. Brian Sykes; Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Rocky Meade; Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; Mayor of Kingston and St. Andrew, Senator Councillor, Delroy Williams; and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, representing the Jamaica Labour Party.

