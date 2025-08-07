Stakeholders Welcome Launch of JLIP

Stakeholders have welcomed the recent launch of the Jamaica Legal Information Portal (JLIP).

The platform is intended to improve public access to Jamaica’s laws, educate the public about all aspects of legal information and provide a facility for them to express views on and query the status of any law.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, highlighted that it is a critical tool designed with intention and innovation to support the work of legal professionals, academics, public officers and the Jamaican people at large.

“Whether you’re an attorney researching a precedent, a student exploring constitutional law, a government officer seeking clarity and statutory obligations, or a citizen in search of your legal rights, this platform puts credible, up-to-date legal information right at your fingertips,” he said.

Mr. Chuck explained that the launch of the portal squarely aligns with the Government’s core mission of promoting transparency, service excellence, public legal education and equitable access to justice.

“By digitising and centralising access to legislation, case law and legal commentary, we’re removing barriers that have long hindered public understanding and engagement with justice,” Mr. Chuck said.

He reasoned that as Jamaica continues to modernise its legal framework and advance constitutional reform, a platform like the Jamaica Legal Information Portal is not just timely, it is necessary.

“It will support ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law, foster accountability and enhance citizen participation in our democracy. Importantly, this initiative also complements the vital work being done by the Ministry of

Justice, particularly in the areas of legislative reform, legal aid, restorative justice, and judicial efficiency,” the Minister said.

He added that it reinforces the broader vision of a joined-up justice sector that leverages technology to deliver accessible, fair and responsive services to the people of Jamaica.

President of the Jamaican Bar Association, Tenneshia Watkins, said the JLIP marks a key step in the Association’s shared aim for a more transparent, efficient and accessible justice system.

“It will deliver legal resources directly to practitioners, educators and the public without barriers and certainly without delay. For attorneys, this portal will foster consistency in research and ease of access to legal materials and will ensure that the practice of law remains grounded in current legal information. It will allow us to serve our clients and the communities with greater confidence and integrity,” Ms. Watkins explained.

Noting that the portal is more than just a technical tool, she said it is a declaration of national intent that affirms that justice must be visible, understandable and accessible to everyone.

“It demonstrates that government accountability starts with transparent legal reforms and it emphasises a genuine reform and a desire for inclusion,” Ms. Watkins added.