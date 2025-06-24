Stakeholders Endorse UNCTAD Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme

Stakeholder officials have welcomed the launch of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, describing it as a timely and strategic intervention that aligns with Jamaica’s national development priorities and bolsters the country’s position in the global trading system.

The initiative was endorsed by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, and Head of the Trade Facilitation Task Force (TFTF), Patricia Francis, while addressing the official launch on June 19 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Ambassador Sealy Monteith said the Programme represents a shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and transparent national trade environment.

“This Programme is critical in our efforts to transform global trade prospects, strengthen our competitiveness, and, ultimately, ascend to higher levels on the global value chain,” she stated.

Ambassador Sealy Monteith emphasised that as a small, open and trade-dependent economy, Jamaica must act with urgency and precision to eliminate border inefficiencies and reduce trade barriers in order to remain competitive in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.

“Reforms in trade facilitation are vital to meet evolving standards, create opportunities to increase exports, enhance Jamaica’s investment appeal, and strengthen the capacity of businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), to compete effectively on the global stage,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted Jamaica’s long-standing partnership with UNCTAD, particularly through the Trade Facilitation Implementation Support Programme, and noted the country’s significant progress under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), having fulfilled 97.5 per cent of its commitments to date.

“This serves as a regional benchmark that reflects Jamaica’s rigorous approach to trade facilitation reform and stands as an example, both regionally and globally, of what is achievable through strong institutional coordination and strategic international cooperation,” she said.

Ambassador Sealy Monteith reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for the Programme and commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), the TFTF, and other stakeholders.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade reaffirms its support for the trade facilitation reform agenda as we continue to advance Jamaica’s strategic objectives on the world stage, ensuring that international collaboration yields concrete results at the national level,” she added.

Mrs. Francis described the Programme as a “vital step forward” in enhancing Jamaica’s global trade performance and reinforcing national economic resilience.

“Trade facilitation is not just a technical exercise; it is a critical pillar of economic growth. By reducing the red tape, streamlining border processes and fostering transparency, we can create an environment where goods move faster, security is elevated, businesses thrive, and investment increases,” she said.

Mrs. Francis highlighted Jamaica’s recent strides in trade digitalisation, citing the implementation of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World platform, the launch of the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT), and the development of risk management systems that have significantly reduced inspection times and permit turnaround.

However, she cautioned that further efforts are needed to fully integrate the country’s more than 20 border agencies and ensure that progress is transparently communicated to the public.

“This is why the Reform Tracker is so essential. It provides clarity on responsibilities, timelines and outcomes. It fosters collaboration across agencies and, perhaps more importantly, it allows stakeholders, including the public, to see what’s working and what’s not,” Mrs. Francis explained.

The Reform Tracker is a digital platform developed by UNCTAD to help countries coordinate, monitor, and sustain trade facilitation reforms, particularly those under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Francis announced that more than 90 participants from the public and private sector have already registered for the Programme’s initial training component, which is set to begin in early July.

The six-month course is designed to strengthen national capacity and support the development of a network of reform advocates across sectors and institutions.

“Let us leverage this opportunity, not only to meet our WTO commitments but to exceed them. Let the Reform Tracker also shine a light on our progress. Let the training build national capacity and let our shared determination drive Jamaica towards a more competitive, connected future,” Mrs. Francis said.