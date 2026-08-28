Stakeholders Advance Plans for Renewal Initiative in New Kingston

The New Kingston Business District Renewal Initiative is moving into implementation, with public and private-sector stakeholders advancing plans to address homelessness and improve safety, sanitation and the area’s overall environment.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, recently led a follow-up working meeting at the Ministry’s New Kingston location with key partners as implementation of the initiative moves forward.

The project, being spearheaded by Mr. Seiveright and Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, brings together the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), health and social service agencies, law enforcement entities, the New Kingston Civic Association and major private-sector stakeholders.

At the heart of the initiative is a coordinated and compassionate response to homelessness, mental health and substance abuse challenges affecting the business district, alongside efforts to enhance public safety, environmental management, sanitation, beautification and the overall business environment.

Mr. Seiveright told JIS News that the programme is intended to improve conditions in New Kingston, while ensuring vulnerable individuals receive the support they need.

“It is also aimed at ensuring that New Kingston becomes cleaner, safer, better organised and more attractive for residents, workers, businesses and visitors, while ensuring that vulnerable Jamaicans are treated with dignity and connected to the care and support services they need,” he added.

The wider initiative is envisioned as an 18-month programme incorporating assessment and rehabilitation services, case management, transitional support, employment opportunities and social reintegration for vulnerable individuals.

At the same time, partners will pursue longer-term improvements to public spaces and the streetscape, with the goal of creating a more welcoming and vibrant urban environment.

The programme is also expected to serve as a pilot for a more integrated approach to urban renewal that could be replicated in other towns and the city of Montego Bay.

Participants in the recent working meeting included representatives from Pan Jamaica Property Company Limited, the KSAMC, TPDCo, the New Kingston Civic Association, Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Kingston Chapter, and Sagicor Group Jamaica.

The partners reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively to improve conditions within the district and support the long-term transformation of New Kingston into a cleaner, safer and more attractive space for all who live, work, conduct business and visit the area.

Mr. Seiveright noted that implementation will be rolled out in phases, with details on timelines and the commencement of various components of the initiative to be made public as the project advances.