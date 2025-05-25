Stakeholder Collaboration Vital to Workforce Development – State Minister Dunn

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, has emphasised the vital role of stakeholder partnerships in strengthening Jamaica’s workforce and enhancing the work environment.

Speaking during the annual ‘Frome Reflections’ event at Workers Park in Frome, Westmoreland, on May 22, Dr. Dunn emphasised that workforce transformation and workplace development “cannot be driven by the Government alone.”

“It requires joint thinking across sectors, sectoral collaborations and a shared commitment to decent work. We understand clearly that decent work is not a luxury, it is a right, and where we are today, decent work must mean safer workplaces, fair contracts, digital access and adaptability to the changing economy,” the State Minister outlined.

Consequently, he added, “we are strengthening our partnerships with our unions, our employers and training institutions.”

Frome Reflections is held annually to commemorate the 1938 uprising of workers at the Frome Sugar Factory in Westmoreland, who staged a historic protest against low wages and other unacceptable working conditions.

This protest is believed to have been one of the driving forces behind the start of the island’s trade union movement.

“This year we are observing the 50th anniversary of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act, where we give structure to how we handle conflicts and foster dialogue. It is one of the things that we’re seeing and that’s why our labour front is so calm, because we always foster dialogue,” Dr. Dunn stated.

He added that the Act “is not just a legal document, it’s a safeguard, a national agreement that says, no matter how serious the disagreement is, there is a process and there is respect for all parties.”

Dr. Dunn said the Government’s role is to learn from history to prevent its repetition, and is modernising systems within the Labour Ministry to better serve the citizenry.

“Our multi-dimensional labour services that we offer include employment readiness, training and technical skills, recruitment and assessment for jobs for faster growing industries, not just in Jamaica, but on a global scale. We are [re-shaping] our workforce… our people,” he added.

Frome Reflections was held as part of Worker’s Week, which was observed from May 18 to May 23 under the theme: ‘Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and Sustainable Development’.