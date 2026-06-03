St. Thomas Technical High Students Explore Skills-Based Career Options

Students from St. Thomas Technical High School explored a plethora of skills-based careers recently, during the institution’s Triple Impact Day.

Partnering entities such as the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI), House of Tranquility Funeral Home, HEART/NSTA Trust, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica Information Service, small business owners and others led displays and demonstrations that intrigued the youngsters.

Acting Principal, Rochelle Taylor Brown, told JIS News that as a technical high school, “we were purposeful in getting entities that really showcase the skills areas, because we want our students to gravitate towards that area. That’s the way the world is going today – skills”.

Mrs. Taylor Brown explained that Triple Impact Day was an embodiment of three principles – Believe, Behave, Become.

“So, you believe in our core values, you behave for school-wide positive behaviour, intervention and support, and you become your career,” the Principal explained.

She described the students’ interaction with the participating entities at the event as overwhelming.

“Our students have gravitated so much to these entities. We are really surprised with Tranquility [funeral home]… that our students really gravitated towards this company,” the Principal said, as she observed students interacting with various elements of the funeral home business, such as décor, makeup application, hearse driving and others.

Social Media and Marketing Officer at VTDI, Kendra Tulloch Miller, explained that at their booth, students were introduced to the slate of options the institutions offer for bachelor’s degrees, short courses, associate degrees and more.

“We are promoting vocational studies to students because, right now, skills pay the bills. It is also important for the students to know what is available to them out there. There are so many institutions that are here offering different services and programmes, and it is good for them to have the opportunity to learn from these institutions,” Mrs. Tulloch Miller said.

Triple Impact Day also featured a ‘Trashion Show’ pageant, which saw contestants modelling garments made of recycled materials.

Last academic year, St. Thomas Technical High School received the award for the school that best exemplifies School-Wide Positive Behaviour Intervention and Support (SWBPIS) in Region 2 by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information. SWBPIS was also intertwined with the pageant.