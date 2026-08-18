St. Thomas Students Awarded J$600,000 in University Scholarships

Four students from St. Thomas are set to pursue their university education with greater financial support, after receiving scholarships totalling J$600,000 through Moyston’s Lifechanging Powerhouse Open Door University Scholarship Fund.

The awards, which were presented on Sunday (August 16) at the Lyssons Church of God in Christ, marks the first time that the Open Door University Scholarship is being presented.

The initiative is designed to assist university students from St. Thomas in overcoming some of the financial challenges associated with pursuing tertiary education.

In addition to the scholarships, two students received tablet devices from the Universal Service Fund (USF) under the initiative.

The devices are expected to enhance their learning experience by supporting online classes, research, assignments and other academic activities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Co-Founder of Moyston’s Lifechanging Powerhouse, Kenroy Moyston, said the organisation was proud to invest in the educational aspirations of young people in St. Thomas.

“This fund was established to assist the university students who are living in St. Thomas, who are connected to the church… and we want the world to know that the church supports its own also. As I’ve said from we began… I may not have $1,000… I may not have $100,000, but together, we can do things to support each other in the scholarship,” he said.

Mr. Moyston encouraged the recipients to make full use of the opportunities being afforded to them and to leverage their education to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.

Speaking on the selection process, Co-Founder of Moyston’s Lifechanging Powerhouse, Melaine Moyston, acknowledged the challenge of choosing recipients from the 10 applications submitted for the inaugural staging of the scholarship programme.

“Indeed, the scholarship committee did the selection process. That process was a bit hard… to see the needs of so many persons. But we were able to come to the point where we interviewed persons who all, of course, had the need… and we’re happy to be able to help at least four persons,” Mrs. Moyston said.

One of the scholarship recipients, Jaheim Henry, who is preparing to begin his first year at the University of Technology (UTech), expressed gratitude for the support, describing the award as a significant contribution towards meeting the financial costs associated with pursuing tertiary education.

“As the name suggests, this scholarship is an ‘open door’ for me. It means that I will be able to start my university process with a bit of ease on the financial struggle. I won’t have to worry as much as to how my tuition will be covered, etc.,” he said.

“To other persons who may benefit from this scholarship, I would say put yourself out there… you never know what can happen. With every help that you get, no matter how small it may be, it is still help, it is still assistance… and I would say strive for the stars,” Mr. Henry added.

Another recipient, Kemauri Bonny, said the scholarship has strengthened his determination to excel academically.

“Many persons would have applied, and it’s really a privilege for me to be selected out of the many persons. I will, to the best of my abilities, ensure that I do my best in school. This scholarship will really help me to pursue my course of study,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daviann Walker, mother of scholarship recipient, Diandra Coburn, expressed appreciation for the award, noting that it will provide valuable financial assistance towards her daughter’s university education.

“For me, and for her, as well, it is an ease of the financial burden… because Diandra lost her dad six months ago… so it’s just us really pushing through. So, it’s a great help to us,” Miss Walker said.

The Open Door University Scholarship is the brainchild of Associate Pastor, Kenroy Moyston and his wife, Melaine Moyston.

The initiative is administered through their Foundation, Moyston’s Lifechanging Powerhouse, in partnership with the Lyssons Church of God in Christ.

It was launched through a gospel concert held at Lyssons Primary School in May. The event featured performances by gospel artistes Carey Sayles, Mykal Malachi, Sister Bonnie and Brother Simon, and also served as a fundraiser to support the scholarship.

Moyston’s Lifechanging Powerhouse has expressed gratitude to its sponsors, the students and their families, as well as the various stakeholders whose support contributed to the successful launch and implementation of the Open Door University Scholarship initiative.